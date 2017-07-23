Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Norwin Little League team heads to state tournament

Drew Karpen | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Members of the Norwin 8-10 Little League team will compete in the state tournament, starting July 25, 2017. From left are Caden Sivrich, Ben Markel, Tyler Faust, Josh Lenart, Michael DeFazio, Ryan Helphenstine, Mason Kugler, Alex Graney, Trevor Vitsas, Jake Knight and Zane Markovitz.
Submitted
Members of the Norwin 8-10 Little League team will compete in the state tournament, starting July 25, 2017. From left are Caden Sivrich, Ben Markel, Tyler Faust, Josh Lenart, Michael DeFazio, Ryan Helphenstine, Mason Kugler, Alex Graney, Trevor Vitsas, Jake Knight and Zane Markovitz.

Winning is a part of its name and what they have been doing all summer long.

That is the Norwin 8-10 Little League team, of course.

“Winning is contagious,” assistant coach Jason Faust said.

“The hitting and pitching is contagious. Everyone is contributing. That is the thing about this team. Everyone on the roster has contributed, whether it is big or small. They all support each other and have each other's back.”

Alongside coach Brent Helphenstine, Faust and the 11 9-year-old boys making up the squad will compete in the state tournament, beginning Tuesday at Morrisville, near Philadelphia.

Norwin's first game is at 8 p.m. against Northeastern, a team near York.

Norwin advanced to the state tournament after winning the section and district tournaments with an undefeated record.

“It is a huge, huge honor,” Faust said. “Most teams are built around 10-year-olds. They are older than us and more advanced. We are a team of all 9-year-olds that have all banded together. We haven't lost a game yet.

“As a group, I have never seen them have more fun playing the game of baseball. We went in with no expectations. They are a new team playing older kids. They have just played flawless baseball, both offensively and defensively. They play the game with extreme sportsmanship. It is really fun to watch.”

Although they are a couple of years away from being eligible to compete for a chance to go to Williamsport, a state championship will allow Norwin the opportunity to compete in the Eastern Regionals in Rhode Island.

“Their confidence is through the roof,” Faust said. “They know they can play with kids older than them. From the start of the season, they have all progressed and gotten better.

“As 12-year-olds, the team hopes to make it to Williamsport for the Little League World Series. Let's hope that happens two to three years from now.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.