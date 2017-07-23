Norwin Little League team heads to state tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Winning is a part of its name and what they have been doing all summer long.

That is the Norwin 8-10 Little League team, of course.

“Winning is contagious,” assistant coach Jason Faust said.

“The hitting and pitching is contagious. Everyone is contributing. That is the thing about this team. Everyone on the roster has contributed, whether it is big or small. They all support each other and have each other's back.”

Alongside coach Brent Helphenstine, Faust and the 11 9-year-old boys making up the squad will compete in the state tournament, beginning Tuesday at Morrisville, near Philadelphia.

Norwin's first game is at 8 p.m. against Northeastern, a team near York.

Norwin advanced to the state tournament after winning the section and district tournaments with an undefeated record.

“It is a huge, huge honor,” Faust said. “Most teams are built around 10-year-olds. They are older than us and more advanced. We are a team of all 9-year-olds that have all banded together. We haven't lost a game yet.

“As a group, I have never seen them have more fun playing the game of baseball. We went in with no expectations. They are a new team playing older kids. They have just played flawless baseball, both offensively and defensively. They play the game with extreme sportsmanship. It is really fun to watch.”

Although they are a couple of years away from being eligible to compete for a chance to go to Williamsport, a state championship will allow Norwin the opportunity to compete in the Eastern Regionals in Rhode Island.

“Their confidence is through the roof,” Faust said. “They know they can play with kids older than them. From the start of the season, they have all progressed and gotten better.

“As 12-year-olds, the team hopes to make it to Williamsport for the Little League World Series. Let's hope that happens two to three years from now.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.