Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Rivals forge 4-way tie atop leaderboard at West Penn Open

William Whalen | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 8:42 p.m.
William Whalen | For the Tribune-Review
Devin Gee, the 2016 West Penn Open champion, sinks his putt on No. 18 at Butler Country Club to finish with a even-par 70 and secure a spot in the final round of the 113th West Penn Open on Wednesday.
William Whalen | For the Tribune-Review
Nathan Smith, the 2008 West Penn Open champion, chips the ball off the side of a bunker on No. 18 on July 25, 2017, at the West Penn Open at Butler Country Club.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Four rivals, and tour buddies, will be paired up for the third and final round of the 113th West Penn Open on Wednesday.

Mike Van Sickle, Beau Titsworth, Daniel Obremski and Easton Renwick are in a four-way tie for first through two rounds to earn the late start Wednesday at Butler Country Club. Each has a score of 3-under 137.

“This is how I can play when I putt decent, and I've kind of been rolling the ball better these last few days,” said Van Sickle, who won the West Penn Open in 2013 and ‘15 before finishing second in ‘16. “I'm definitely feeling better about my game after today.”

There's plenty of golfers feeling good about their game after Tuesday's gray clouds departed and the Par 70 course dried up a bit. In addition to Van Sickle, Renwick also shot a second-round 67.

Renwick struggled on No. 3, where he bogeyed the 446-yard par 4 for the second day in a row. He rebound with a birdie on No. 9.

“Today and yesterday, I didn't feel like I played at all too well,” Renwick said. “I think for me it was just staying patient.”

Renwick eagled No. 12 before birdies on Nos. 13 and 16 to put himself in contention for the lead after 36 holes.

“I was standing there on No. 10 (green) thinking this could go bad if I knock (the ball) over, and luckily I knocked it in and I got on a good little streak there,” Renwick said.

Monday's leader after 18 holes, Cory Long, shot a 2-over 72 to fall back to sixth place, where he's tied with Reid Howey. Long bogeyed Nos. 3 and 9 after birdies on both holes Monday.

Obremski, who helped recruit Renwick to Coastal Carolina, bogeyed No. 7 but came back to birdie Nos. 11 and 12 to shoot 2-under 68.

“I think I'm just controlling my emotions and controlling my ‘C-game' and recognizing that I can play and win with my ‘B-game and C-game,' ” Obremski said. “In golf, you just have to have that grinding mindset. It's just relearning how to believe. I snuck birdies in on 11 and 12, and that was my goal and that was really nice to do.”

Jon Pratkanis turned in an even-par 70. The 2016 Butler Country Club champion, Pratkanis is one shot of the lead (138). After shooting a 2-under 68 on Monday, Pratkanis' home course got the best of him on the front nine. After a birdie on the par-3 fourth hole, Pratkanis bogeyed No. 5.

“I made pars,” Pratkanis said. “Today was exhausting. I think when you tally it up, I only hit eight greens. I'm putting really well, but I didn't give myself chances. It's good to know that you can miss that many greens and hit par, especially out here.”

Matt Gurska, tied for eighth at 140, finished the round the way he started it, with a birdie. But in between, Gurska birdied Nos. 6 and 8 before bogeying Nos. 17 and 18.

“It was kind of really up and down,” Gurska said. “I was hitting it very well, but I was hitting a lot of 6- and 7-(foot) par saves.”

Other notables who made the cut to Wednesday's final round are Bob Friend (145), Dennis Dolci (146) and Sean Knapp (146).

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.