Rivals forge 4-way tie atop leaderboard at West Penn Open

Four rivals, and tour buddies, will be paired up for the third and final round of the 113th West Penn Open on Wednesday.

Mike Van Sickle, Beau Titsworth, Daniel Obremski and Easton Renwick are in a four-way tie for first through two rounds to earn the late start Wednesday at Butler Country Club. Each has a score of 3-under 137.

“This is how I can play when I putt decent, and I've kind of been rolling the ball better these last few days,” said Van Sickle, who won the West Penn Open in 2013 and ‘15 before finishing second in ‘16. “I'm definitely feeling better about my game after today.”

There's plenty of golfers feeling good about their game after Tuesday's gray clouds departed and the Par 70 course dried up a bit. In addition to Van Sickle, Renwick also shot a second-round 67.

Renwick struggled on No. 3, where he bogeyed the 446-yard par 4 for the second day in a row. He rebound with a birdie on No. 9.

“Today and yesterday, I didn't feel like I played at all too well,” Renwick said. “I think for me it was just staying patient.”

Renwick eagled No. 12 before birdies on Nos. 13 and 16 to put himself in contention for the lead after 36 holes.

“I was standing there on No. 10 (green) thinking this could go bad if I knock (the ball) over, and luckily I knocked it in and I got on a good little streak there,” Renwick said.

Monday's leader after 18 holes, Cory Long, shot a 2-over 72 to fall back to sixth place, where he's tied with Reid Howey. Long bogeyed Nos. 3 and 9 after birdies on both holes Monday.

Obremski, who helped recruit Renwick to Coastal Carolina, bogeyed No. 7 but came back to birdie Nos. 11 and 12 to shoot 2-under 68.

“I think I'm just controlling my emotions and controlling my ‘C-game' and recognizing that I can play and win with my ‘B-game and C-game,' ” Obremski said. “In golf, you just have to have that grinding mindset. It's just relearning how to believe. I snuck birdies in on 11 and 12, and that was my goal and that was really nice to do.”

Jon Pratkanis turned in an even-par 70. The 2016 Butler Country Club champion, Pratkanis is one shot of the lead (138). After shooting a 2-under 68 on Monday, Pratkanis' home course got the best of him on the front nine. After a birdie on the par-3 fourth hole, Pratkanis bogeyed No. 5.

“I made pars,” Pratkanis said. “Today was exhausting. I think when you tally it up, I only hit eight greens. I'm putting really well, but I didn't give myself chances. It's good to know that you can miss that many greens and hit par, especially out here.”

Matt Gurska, tied for eighth at 140, finished the round the way he started it, with a birdie. But in between, Gurska birdied Nos. 6 and 8 before bogeying Nos. 17 and 18.

“It was kind of really up and down,” Gurska said. “I was hitting it very well, but I was hitting a lot of 6- and 7-(foot) par saves.”

Other notables who made the cut to Wednesday's final round are Bob Friend (145), Dennis Dolci (146) and Sean Knapp (146).

William Whalen is a freelance writer.