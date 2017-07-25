Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Adios favorite Huntsville draws No. 4 position

Matt Grubba | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 1:54 p.m.

Updated 54 minutes ago

Elimination heat-winner and 9-5 favorite Huntsville will run from the No. 4 position in Saturday's 51st Delvin Miller Adios Stakes after the post draw was held Tuesday at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino.

Huntsville and driver Tim Tetrick, who led the colt to a win in 1:49.3 on a sloppy track in last Saturday's first heat, are looking to build on a victory in the Meadowlands Pace on July 15 that pushed Huntsville's career winnings over $1.3 million in 19 career races (13 wins, six place finishes).

Second heat winner Fear The Dragon and driver David Miller, a two-time Adios-winner, will start from the No. 3 position and open at 2-1 odds. Fear The Dragon handed Huntsville the only loss in his past six races, outpacing him in the final of the North American Cup at Mohawk Racetrack in Ontario on June 17.

The third choice on the morning line at 9-2 is R J P, driven by Yannick Gingras. After driving a qualifier in both heats last Saturday, perennial Meadows driving champion Dave Palone will be behind 8-1 Western Hill, which drew the No. 6 post.

Racing begins at noon Saturday, and approximate post time for the Adios is 4 p.m.

