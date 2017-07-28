North Allegheny LL advances to state tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Herron Lee felt omniscient when he saw the pitch. An outside pitch was heading toward him, just as Lee pictured in his mind.

The North Allegheny Little League utility man pushed it into right field, scoring Andrew Gavlik in a 5-4 extra-inning win over Kane-Johnsonburg last Wednesday in Fleetville, Pa.

“I knew it was coming because they kept throwing it in that exact spot at me,” said Lee, who played second base, shortstop and pitched. “I had a hard time hitting it, but at the end I just came through.”

North Allegheny, which won nine of its last 10 games, then defeated Stroudsburg, 3-1, in the third-round elimination bracket Thursday. NALL was scheduled to play Kingston-Forty Fort in the fourth-round of the elimination bracket Friday, after deadline for this edition.

Advancing through the consolation bracket required perseverance from North Allegheny.

Kane-Johnsburg led 2-0 after the first inning.

“We focused on getting base hits and getting runners on the base hits,” Lee said. “We focused on base hits and staying alive.”

Once North Allegheny surged ahead with four runs, it saw its lead disappear in the sixth. Aiden Johnson scored on a wild pitch for Kane-Johnsburg to send the game to extra innings.

“We probably didn't hit the ball as well as we could of, but we scratched out a hit and stayed alive,” North Allegheny manager Alex DelVecchio said.

North Allegheny, which won the Section 2 and District 4 championships, is making its first appearance in the Little League state tournament. The program started in 2010 when North Allegheny took over Ingomar's charter.

“There's nothing like being part of Little League state championship,” DelVecchio said. “These kids are from great communities around Pa. They are playing for their teammates, communities and their parents. Kane and Johnsonburg is here because they are good. There's no slouch here.”

In the first round, North Allegheny beat Section 7, District 14 champion Dillsburg 11-1. Then in the second round against Kingston-Forty Fort Little League, North Allegheny lost 11-2 and had a hard time hitting pitcher Jake Griffin.

“(Tuesday) night was a tremendous challenge for the boys,” DelVecchio said. “They faced a kid throwing in the mid 70s, sometimes in high 70s. You compare that to major league baseball, and he's throwing in the high 90s. He was a big, strong dominant pitcher. We had to try to get the bat on the ball, and that was really tough.”

Lee wanted to help North Allegheny keep battling through the bracket. No matter how it ends, he was proud to have an opportunity to take on outside pitches.

“It's a great opportunity to play with all my friends,” Lee said. “It's a great tournament, and I feel lucky to be here.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.