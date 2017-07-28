Baldwin's Triple B's heading to World Series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It can perhaps be considered their swan song.

The Triple B's slow-pitch softball team will compete Friday-Saturday in the Eastern Conference World Series to be held in Beaver Creek, Ohio.

Team members and coaches all have local ties as members of the Greater Baldwin Whitehall Athletic Association.

“This group of girls have played together, some as far back as 8U players in the GBWAA rec league. All of our coaches have also coached these girls from 8U,” said Dan Knezevich, one of the five coaches for the Triple B's team. “Some girls went on to fast-pitch (softball) in high school, while others stayed with rec ball and slow-pitch. They have all stayed in touch and are all good friends.

“They have all come back together to go to the World Series in Ohio to play together one last time before aging out of the under-20 age requirement.”

Colleen Davis is the team's head coach. Dan Knezevich, Dale Berger, Lynn Stefano and Kevin Vasil are assistant coaches.

“We initially went to this tournament last year just to try it out,” Davis said. “The girls must have liked it because they asked us to do it again this year, and we are hoping that we have started a longstanding tradition in the Baldwin area.”

Knezevich said Davis has been a major influence in the planning process for the Triple B's team.

“Through Colleen's willingness to do anything and everything for our girls, we have had fundraisers and raised enough money to take a charter bus and have all the rooms paid for,” he said. “The (players') parents are also coming, so it will be a family affair.”

The team has been preparing for the weekend trip for several months.

“Ours is a team effort. The entire team has been majorly planning this trip since about January,” Davis said. “Everyone on the team chips in to do their part, from the parents, to the players to the coaches. Everyone does their part or whatever is needed at any moment to meet our goal, and to make it a successful and fun trip for the kids.

“It was a hard rough road from fundraising and practicing to get where we are going. It is going to be a very bittersweet tournament for some of us, because of age limitations, Lynn and I won't be returning to coach the team next year, but we are hoping to leave it in the capable hands of Dale, Dan and Kevin to continue on with this tradition that we have started and hope will continue for years and years to come. I am sure I will help them out wherever I can next year, or in the years to come.”

The Triple B's team consists of nine Baldwin graduates, one Baldwin senior, one Carrick graduate and one Carrick senior. All 12 have played in the GBWAA.

Team members consist of Emma Berta (OF), Salena Dallas (IF/OF), Emma Dongilli (P/IF/OF), Christine Fiumara (OF), Jennifer Fiumara (IF), Miranda Hampsay (P/IF), Isabel Havey (IF), Katie Knezevich (IF), Haley Maglin (P/OF), Carly Radacsi (C/OF), Cassie Radacsi (IF/OF) and Courtney Vasil (C/IF).

Knezevich was the recipient of the Karpa Award at Baldwin High School this year.

The Triple B's squad was formed through open tryouts to anyone who played for the GBWAA.

The team was constructed solely for this tournament. No qualifications were necessary.

The Triple B's players have been practicing twice per week since July 1, and leave Thursday for the tournament.

“Our expectations are to make it to the big dance (championship game),” Davis said.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.