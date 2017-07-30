Monroeville Junior Legion team caps season at regionals

If this summer's performance of the Monroeville Junior American Legion baseball team is any indication, then the Gateway baseball program will be in good hands for years to come.

Although the boys from Gateway finished the season 16-12, they were able to rally in the postseason and advance to the regional tournament late last month in Homer City.

It was a short stint in the tournament, as Monroeville lost to Warren and Connellsville in its first two games.

“I couldn't be more proud of them,” coach Ken Stancovich said.

“Anytime you finish the season not winning it all, it is a letdown. We had a lot of young kids on the team playing key roles, and that has given them experience for next year.”

Stancovich has been the coach of the Junior Legion team for the past two years with his son Jordan playing but will move on as Jordan does to the next level. In some capacity, he has coached a majority of his players since they first began travel baseball.

“A lot of the players I have been coaching since they were 7,” Stancovich said. “We also had a handful of kids who I was coaching for the first time. We had some feeling out and understanding how to coach them and my expectations and what it means to play a higher level of baseball. The team came together well.”

The most impressive run of the season for Monroeville came in the sectional tournament. The team came in as the sixth seed but was able to string together wins against No. 3 Penn-Trafford, No. 2 Hempfield, No. 1 Ligonier Valley and West Hempfield.

Both of its losses came against Plum in the semifinals and championship game. Both teams advanced to the regionals.

“We dealt with injuries and vacations throughout the season,” Stancovich said. “Come playoffs, the kids came ready to play. They finally played to their potential, even in the championship game.”

Monroeville improved upon its quarterfinal exit in the league playoffs from a year ago, and with its younger players gaining valuable experience this year, it will look to make another deep playoff run in 2018.

