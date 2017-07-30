Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Monroeville Junior Legion team caps season at regionals

Drew Karpen | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

If this summer's performance of the Monroeville Junior American Legion baseball team is any indication, then the Gateway baseball program will be in good hands for years to come.

Although the boys from Gateway finished the season 16-12, they were able to rally in the postseason and advance to the regional tournament late last month in Homer City.

It was a short stint in the tournament, as Monroeville lost to Warren and Connellsville in its first two games.

“I couldn't be more proud of them,” coach Ken Stancovich said.

“Anytime you finish the season not winning it all, it is a letdown. We had a lot of young kids on the team playing key roles, and that has given them experience for next year.”

Stancovich has been the coach of the Junior Legion team for the past two years with his son Jordan playing but will move on as Jordan does to the next level. In some capacity, he has coached a majority of his players since they first began travel baseball.

“A lot of the players I have been coaching since they were 7,” Stancovich said. “We also had a handful of kids who I was coaching for the first time. We had some feeling out and understanding how to coach them and my expectations and what it means to play a higher level of baseball. The team came together well.”

The most impressive run of the season for Monroeville came in the sectional tournament. The team came in as the sixth seed but was able to string together wins against No. 3 Penn-Trafford, No. 2 Hempfield, No. 1 Ligonier Valley and West Hempfield.

Both of its losses came against Plum in the semifinals and championship game. Both teams advanced to the regionals.

“We dealt with injuries and vacations throughout the season,” Stancovich said. “Come playoffs, the kids came ready to play. They finally played to their potential, even in the championship game.”

Monroeville improved upon its quarterfinal exit in the league playoffs from a year ago, and with its younger players gaining valuable experience this year, it will look to make another deep playoff run in 2018.

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.