Legally blind Sewickley youth developing diving skills

Karen Kadilak | Monday, July 31, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Sewickley's Dash Vinson took first place recently in a diving event in the Western Pennsylvania country club swimming and diving championship meet.
Sewickley's Dash Vinson took first place recently in a diving event in the Western Pennsylvania country club swimming and diving championship meet.
Members of the Edgeworth Club diving team include, in front, from left, Emily Connors, Katherine Linge, Lily Pulkowski; in back, coach Becca Kirby, Katie Blackmer, Kirsten Have and Dash Vinson.
Members of the Edgeworth Club diving team include, from left, Kirsten Have, Dash Vinson, Lilly Pulkowski, Katherine Linge, Kaitlyn Blackmer, Emily Connors, with coach Becca Kirby.

Dash Vinson of Sewickley had a special request for his mother after taking first place recently in a diving event in the Western Pennsylvania country club swimming and diving championship meet.

Vinson, 12, asked her to find him a place where he can practice in the fall.

An albino, Vinson is thrilled to be diving after poor vision ruled him out of other sports.

“Diving is such a blessing for him,” said his mother, Amy LoCascio. “He's good at it (and) enjoys it.”

Edgeworth Club coach Mercedes “Merci” McCarthy invited Vinson to join the team this summer after watching him dive for fun.

“I saw desire,” McCarthy said. “He was always on the board.

“I knew he could learn the skills working with (diving coach) Becca (Kirby).”

Kirby, a former Quaker Valley diver, said Vinson faced obstacles.

“For Dash, I've focused a lot on helping him learn where he is in the air,” she said. “Learning where your body is and when to kick out for dives is one of the most challenging aspects of diving. Lacking vision makes this task even more difficult.

“Dash has spent hours at the club working on the dives he struggles with.”

Vinson said it was daunting.

“Being legally blind makes it hard to learn dives by just watching other people do them,” he said. “My coach has to describe it to me and then work with me until I perfect it.

“But being legally blind makes a lot of things more challenging.”

Edgeworth Club teammate Emily Connors, 11, of Sewickley is impressed by Vinson's attitude.

“Dash is pretty confident,” she said. “He doesn't need much of a pep talk.”

Vinson, who is entering seventh grade, hopes to dive for Quaker Valley one day.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

