Plum Junior Legion caps season at regionals

Jerin Steele | Monday, July 31, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum Junior Legion pitcher Daniel Baranowski competes against Penn Hills on June 21, 2017, at Friendship Park.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum Junior Legion's Brady O'Block competes against Penn Hills on June 21, 2017, at Friendship Park.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum Junior Legion second baseman Cole Yocca competes against Penn Hills on June 21, 2017, at Friendship Park.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum Junior Legion center fielder Brady O'Block competes against Penn Hills on June 21, 2017, at Friendship Park.

Plum Junior Legion — a No. 5 seed in the Westmoreland County Junior American Legion playoffs — enjoyed an extended ride in the postseason, but the trip came to an end when it was eliminated in the regional playoffs last week in Homer City.

Plum, which won the Westmoreland County championship after a thrilling run two weeks ago, defeated Brookville, 4-1, in Game 1 of regionals but bowed out of the tournament after consecutive losses.

The first loss came against Armstrong, 15-5, and the second defeat came in the losers' bracket to Connellsville, 12-2.

For Plum coach Greg Foster, getting to regionals was the goal at the beginning of the summer. Considering Plum made a run from the middle of the Westmoreland County bracket, he was happy with the way his roster of 15 players performed.

“I don't think there were too many No. 5 seeds that made it to regionals,” Foster said. “We just got hot at the right time. It took time for the team to come together. I'm sure it's the same for every team adjusting from wood to metal bats, but once our guys got accustomed to it they really started hitting the ball. We had a good three weeks to end the regular season and in the (county) tournament. Once we got to regionals we weren't quite at the top of our game, but that's baseball; it happens. Sometimes the other pitchers throw some good pitches, and unfortunately it doesn't go your way.”

In the win over Brookville, Plum starter Devin Ranegar pitched a complete game, allowing only one run.

In the two losses, Plum fell behind early and couldn't recover.

Foster looked at the run as a true team effort in all three phases of the game, and it took all of them to make the extended stay in the postseason possible.

“Our team is so spread out. One game one guy hits, and it seems like someone else would hit the next game,” Foster said. “Devin Ranegar gave us solid pitching all summer. Our whole defense was tremendous all season long. We really didn't have many errors at all from outfielders or infielders. They all worked as a team, and the defense held us in games that sometimes maybe we shouldn't have been in.”

Of the 15 players on the team, a dozen of them will be over the 15-year old age limit for Junior American Legion next season. As Foster sends them onto whatever path they choose in baseball he sees a group that is focused on making a difference in the future.

“Obviously, it didn't end the way we wanted it to end, but the kids were still hungry after it ended,” Foster said. “You could just tell they are hungry for more, which is good because for the most part all of them will play high school fall ball and then play high school next spring. The taste that this gave them of seeing the potential they have will fuel them to keep going forward.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

