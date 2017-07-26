Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Easton Renwick captures West Penn Open title in playoff
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review
Easton Renwick won the 113th West Penn Open on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Butler Country Club.

Easton Renwick used a birdie on the second playoff hole Wednesday to defeat Mike Van Sickle and win the 113th West Penn Open at Butler Country Club.

Renwick and Van Sickle finished the 54-hole tournament at 8-under-par 202. Both shot a 5-under 65 during the final round.

Dan Obremski and Beau Titsworth were tied with Renwick and Van Sickle after 36 holes.

Titsworth tied for third at 208, and Obremski tied for fifth at 209.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

