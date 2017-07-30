Greensburg Salem boys basketball coach, guard ones to watch at Tri-State PGA event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hannastown Golf Club pro Craig Mankins cherishes the chance to play golf with his son, Jeff.

They finished second in a Tri-State PGA Father/Son event Friday at Latrobe Elks Golf Club. John Aber and his son, John, placed first. Aber is a Greensburg native and head pro at Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley.

The Mankins will be back at it Monday at Westmoreland Country Club in the West Penn Golf Association's 94th annual Father/Son event.

“This is probably the 10th event that Jeff and I have played in,” Craig Mankins said. “The first was a Parent/Child county event at Glengarry with Jeff's grandfather (Ray Zelenak) and uncle (Chad Zelenak).

“It is fun and we treat it that way. Hopefully, Jeff learns from these experiences.”

Craig has seen a lot of improvement from his son playing in these events.

“I'm a pretty good putter, and Jeff sees how I approach things,” Craig said. “You have to stay calm and focused. You can't let things bother you. The looser you play, the better you'll be.”

Jeff Mankins, 15, hopes things he learns on the course can help when he's running the offense for his dad on the basketball court.

Jeff is the starting point guard at Greensburg Salem, and his dad is the coach.

“We play well as a team,” Jeff said.

Craig Mankins recalls the days when he was at Indiana and Jeff would run along the cart, stop, hit the ball and sprint after it.

“It's great to be able to watch him grow,” Craig Mankins said. “It's fun now because I can still beat him. But there will be the day when I won't be able to beat him. He'll be carrying me in the Father/Son events.”

James and Jacob Augustine won the event last year, and they are back to defend their title. The Abers are not entered, but Mike and Gary Van Sickle are and will be a tough team to beat.

Mike Van Sickle lost in a playoff to Easton Renwick last week in the West Penn Open.

The WPGA Father/Son event began in 1921 and is one of the oldest tournaments held by the WPGA.

“This area is very historic for golf,” Craig Mankins said. “This area is a blue blood for golf.”

The winning team gets their name on The Keating Trophy.

Other father/son teams to watch include Frank and Nic Milito of Greensburg, Brent Johnson and his sons, Tanner and Parker, and the Fuhrer family of Frank III, David, Dave Jr. and James.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.