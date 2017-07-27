Defending champs Kampf, Blankenship return for Friday's Liberty Mile

If you are in the Pittsburgh area this weekend and just happen to be looking to see some of the top runners in the world compete, you are in luck.

For the sixth year in a row, Pittsburgh Three Rivers Marathon, Inc. (P3R) and GNC have teamed up to host the Liberty Mile.

“GNC came to the table in Year 1 and has been a great partnership with us,” said Patrice Matamoros, chief executive officer of P3R. “They are all about staying fit, and we share the same goals. They are all about keeping that body fit and keeping it at that top level.”

The event will take place Friday, with the first wave starting at 7 p.m. around Liberty Avenue. The last wave, featuring some of the top runners in the world, will begin at 7:50.

“It is really significant because the caliber of athletes we bring in,” Matamoros said. “There are only a couple events in the country where you can witness these caliber of athletes run a road mile. It showcases the competitive side of Western Pennsylvania. It is highlighting a lot of the area.

“Because it is at night, it shows our downtown area with everyone staying at the race. There is always some nostalgia about doing an event on Friday night.”

The Liberty Mile is the third leg of the Bring Back the Mile Grand Prix Tour.

From infants being pushed in carriages, to Olympic athletes, to athletes in their 80's, Matamoros expects more than 1,000 participants for Friday's festivities.

Based on the difficulty level of each race, GNC and P3R will be handing out a total of $30,000 in prize money for the top five finishers in the American Development Pro Mile, Unstoppable, and Masters division. The top three finishers in the Steel City Road Runners division will receive a payout. The first-place female and male runners for the top division will receive $5,000.

Some of the top runners in the competition include the female and male champion from last year in the professional division — Heather Kampf and Ben Blankenship.

Kampf is a four-time GNC Live Well Liberty Mile Champion and also a four-time USA 1 Mile Road Champion. She has been nicknamed “Queen of the Road Mile.”

Blankenship is a 2016 Olympian and USA 1 Mile Road Champion. He is trying to make it 2 for 2, with last year being his debut at the event held in Pittsburgh.

“It is phenomenal to have them in the competition,” Matamoros said. “The Olympics don't have the mile. To achieve the mile is a great feat. It is about showing runners (who are) the best of the best want to compete in this. It is great for the area athletes to see that. I think Ben just put America back on the map with his performance. He is a world-record holder.”

