Blairsville takes early series lead in Indiana County League finals

The Blairsville Colts got off to a rocky start Thursday evening against the Greensburg Grays in Game 1 of the Indiana County Baseball League's best-of-seven championship series, when Greensburg catcher Anthony Fanelli hit a three-run homer off of Blairsville pitcher Matt Hogue in the top of the first inning.

“You just have to keep on going back out there and see what happens next,” Hogue said. “Can't get down, can't get too high.”

Hogue didn't let the former Seton Hill standout rattle his cage on the mound, and in the bottom of the second he knocked in Blairsville's first run of the game, which called for the Colts' bats to wake up.

Blairsville tallied four runs before the end of the second inning, and went on to win the game 6-4, taking a 1-0 series lead.

“It works both ways,” Hogue said about driving in the first run to help his own cause. “Every one of us is out here working for each other. That's how we've gotten this far.”

The Pitt-Bradford ace commanded the game from the mound, pitching a complete game, allowing five hits and four runs with three walks and a strikeout.

Hogue also won the battle against Greensburg pitcher Steve Janik.

“That was the difference tonight,” Blairsville player/coach Joe Culler said of Hogue's mental approach.

“The two pitchers threw right around 100 pitches tonight. I don't think Matt let that deter him, as maybe it got to Steve a little bit. That's part of the deal with being an away team; you have to play on the road. Matt was able to learn the strike zone after the first or second inning. He was able to compromise with the umpire, and I think Steve was neglectful to do that, and it ended up costing him in some key situations with walks.”

Hogue had some assistance from his catcher and No. 3 hitter, Scott Thompson, who saw how bad his pitcher wanted the Game 1 victory.

“Once he did that, it woke everybody up,” Thompson said of Hogue's RBI single in the second. “I think it helped him in his head; he can do it all.”

Thompson, who plays for Pitt-Johnstown, went 2 for 4 with two RBI singles.

“With this (Greensburg) team, you have to get up,” Thompson said. “You have to keep playing, and that's going to be a big part. As long as we keep hitting the ball, and doing what we're doing, I think we will be fine.”

Greensburg will have an opportunity to rebound quickly in Game 2, at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Bovard Field.

“It's a long series,” Culler said. “Last year we went six games with these games when they were Bovard. It's always important to win the first game. Anything can happen, they're a great team, they're going to show up to play, and I'm sure they will battle tomorrow.”

Tyler Handlan is a freelance writer.