Hempfield East Legion places 5 on District 31 all-star team
Paul Schofield | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield East’s Garrett Stevenson (9) makes the throw to first for the out in the bottom of the seventh inning against Latrobe Legion on Saturday July 08, 2017 at Legion-Keener Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield East’s Zayne Zalich (33) celebrate a strike out to end the inning against Latrobe Legion on Saturday July 08, 2017 at Legion-Keener Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield East’s Branson Auckerman (1) takes first base after an RBI single against Latrobe Legion in the top of the first inning on Saturday July 08, 2017 at Legion-Keener Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield East’s Harrison Boyle (18) throws to first for the out against Latrobe Legion in the bottom of the first inning on Saturday July 08, 2017 at Legion-Keener Park.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield East's Andrew Rosenberg throws to home plate from right field during the District 31 Legion baseball showcase on Thursday July 20, 2017 at Legion Keener Field.

Hempfield East didn't win the District 31 American Legion regular season title or league playoff crown, but it did dominate the league's all-star team.

East had five players voted by the league's coaches to the first team. League and playoff champion Bushy Run had two named to the first team and three to the second team.

District 31 president and Latrobe coach Jason Bush was pleased with the outcome of the votes. This is the second year the league named an all-star team.

“We've received a lot of positive feedback from the players,” Bush said. “Many of the players are putting this on their bios and achievements. This is good promotion for American Legion baseball and the league.”

The Hempfield East players named to the first team were pitcher Zayne Zalich; infielders Garrett Stevenson, Branson Auckerman and Harrison Boyle; and outfielder Andrew Rosenberg. Outfielder Draw Brannon was named to the second team.

Bushy Run's first teamers were pitcher Max Pici and catcher Nate Paszek. The second teamers were infielders Travis Hohman and Joe Pipak, and pitcher Nick Lagnese.

Other first-team selections include Unity pitcher Tyler Kuhns, West Hempfield infielder Alex Hall, Latrobe outfielder Hunter Mills and Kiski Valley outfielder Anthony Falsetti.

Latrobe had four players, including three pitchers, on the second team. Joining catcher Tyler Roble were pitchers Ryan Augustine, Griffin Clark and Ryan Shawley.

“The league is thriving,” Bush said. “We had 10 strong teams, and it looks like we could be even stronger in 2018. From what we here, Derry and Greensburg are planning to return, and if things fall into place, we could even have as many as 16 teams.”

Bush said the current teams are expected to return in 2018.

Burrell had a Junior Legion team, and there is a possibility that teams from other counties could join the league.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

