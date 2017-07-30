Racer X Aquatics continues successful summer

Aspinwall resident Jim Skirboll has a natural knack for identifying swimming talent, starting a team and giving it a catchy name.

But beyond the catchy name of his latest endeavor, Racer X Aquatics, Skirboll has proven time and time again he can help develop winners.

“Our motto is to go to every meet and do our ‘best times,' ” said Skirboll, who before establishing Racer X Aquatics founded the successful Killer Whales Swim Club in 1990. “This last season, we were on a best times tour. That's what we do every time we go to a meet.”

Named after the flamboyant cartoon charter in the popular 1970's cartoon “Speed Racer,” Skirboll has put Racer X on the map in just under a year's time. Rivals won't have a hard time identifying who the Racer X swimmers are: They'll be the ones wearing the black swimming cap with the giant white “X” emblazoned on the front, just like the cartoon character.

“I wanted a specific brand,” said Skirboll, who swam at Kiski Prep before moving on to Ohio University. “I wanted to go into swim meets and give them the ‘wow factor' when they looked at our outfits. I wanted the other kids to want to steal our stuff off of the pool deck.”

Stealing swim caps and Racer X gear is fine with Skirboll, whose swimmers most likely will be standing on the medal stand. Racer X Aquatics just finished competing at the Junior Olympics meet in late July at Pitt's Trees Pool, where the team finished ninth out of more than 30 teams.

“I told the swimmers that this is one of the best team efforts that I've ever seen,” Skirboll said. “We went in there, we had high energy and it looked like we had been around for 30 years.”

Fox Chapel's Talia Bugel kicked off the Racer X “Best Times Tour” by placing first in the 200 backstroke in the 11- and 12-year-old division. Bugel finished all eight events with personal-best times.

Skirboll's daughter, Zoe, a rising eighth-grader at Fox Chapel, came away with 10 first-place finishes in the 11-12 division. Zoe, who appeared in “Sports Illustrated Kids” and will also be featured in the upcoming August issue of “Swimming World” magazine, hit five personal best times at the meet.

Penn Hills' Gregory brothers also found success. The trio came away with the personal bests, with the youngest brother, Kimani, edging out his older brother, Norman, for first place in the 100-meter butterfly. Norman, the oldest of the Gregory brothers, just finished his freshman season swimming for LaSalle, and middle brother, Isaiah, will swim for the LaSalle as a freshman this fall. Kimani is a rising junior for Penn Hills.

Kiski Area rising sophomore Naomee Miller also broke five personal records in her eight events, including a second-place finish in the 800 freestyle.

The Junior Olympic meet at Pitt was a lead up to the Summer Senior Championship Meet at Long Shore Aquatic Complex in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“It's going to be hard to win events down there,” Jim Skirboll said. “We talk about it a lot at practice and how to handle adversity. That's how champions do it, and we're going to be champions, so be ready for it. We're ready physically, but we have to be ready mentally before we go.”

Racer X will travel to Florida with six swimmers. Zoe Skirboll is poised to break the national record in the 50-meter breaststroke.

“Working on the little things means big things,” Jim Skirboll said. “When we go down there, all we have to do is just race.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.