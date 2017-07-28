Western Pa.'s Riverhounds Academy, Northern Steel claim National Cup titles

This isn't the first time youth soccer teams from Northern Steel or the Riverhounds Academy have brought home a major trophy, and it's safe to say those clubs are hoping it remains a trend.

The Riverhounds Academy (birth year) 1999 girls team and Northern Steel's 2003 girls team both won the championship in their respective bracket at US Club Soccer's National Cup XVI, July 21-24 in Westfield, Ind.

For the Riverhounds Academy team in the Under-19 Super Group, which had players from five counties around Pittsburgh, it was that particular team's second title in three years.

“We were struggling with injuries and actually finished second in our regional, but we got invited as a wild card when another team dropped out,” Riverhounds Academy coach Scott Gibson said. “We got a couple players from another club, Arsenal, who really helped, and we got a few of our injured players back and took advantage of it.”

The younger girls from Northern Steel won the U-14 Premier Group and were winners in their first trip to the National Cup and the club's fourth cup-winning team. Drawing players from Butler County and northern Allegheny County school districts, the recently formed squad experienced success from Day 1.

“They just changed all of U.S. soccer to birth year (instead of school year), so this team was kind of a new mix from three different teams,” Northern Steel coach Blair Gerlach said. “It was a very successful season for us. We finished high in the leagues we played in and won every tournament we traveled to this year, so this was icing on the cake to end the season.”

Those two teams were the highlight, but both clubs performed well across the board with multiple teams. Riverhounds Academy teams finished 6-5-2 for the weekend, and Northern Steel went 8-2-4 in Indiana.

The Riverhounds Academy has had no shortage of success at US Club Soccer's top event in recent years, and many of their former players now fill the college ranks. But to see multiple local clubs sharing the spotlight is the next step in Western Pa. catching up with other regions of the country, such as California or the Northeast, which are known as soccer hotbeds.

“This area does a really good job developing players. There are a lot of clubs, and there's a lot of competition, which is good,” Gibson said. “A lot of the time, with the tunnels and traveling three or four times a week to practice, it's tough on people and takes a big commitment.”

Northern Steel has teams competing under both the US Club Soccer umbrella and in PA West competitions, which feed into the larger U.S. Youth Soccer Championships. The two governing organizations have had a sometimes antagonistic relationship, but the most important thing, Gerlach said, is developing the young players.

“I think we've always had the occasional team from here make it far, whether it's PA West or US Club, but there definitely seems to be a larger handful now,” Gerlach said. “It's a testament to the kids and families willing to put the time in, but also to the club directors who are putting in the time, full-time, to make their teams and their club better.

“Our club has formed a consistent path to sending players to play at the Division I, II, III and NAIA levels, which is a nice spot to be in, but when people see you've won a national championship, that really gets their attention.”

With the U-14 boys from Beadling Soccer Club playing Saturday night in the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship final in Texas — a PA West team hasn't won at that tournament in 70 years — the possibility exists for teams from three separate local clubs to bring home national trophies in the same year.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.