Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Blairsville extends series lead over Greensburg in ICL final

Tyler Handlan | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 7:06 p.m.
Kyle Hodges
Blairsville's Jared Pennavaria, 14, pitches against Greensburg at Bovard Field on July 30th, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Greensburg's Anthony Fanelli, 14, makes contact in a game against Blairsville at Bovard Field on July 30th, 2017.
Kyle Hodges | Tribune-Review
Greensburg's Anthony Fanelli, slides safely into second base in a game against Blairsville on Bovard Field on Sunday, July 30, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Greensburg's Romulus Marino, 13, pitches against Blairsville at Bolvard Field on July 30th, 2017.
Kyle Hodges
Blairsville's Mike Fennel, 11, makes contact in a game against Greensburg at Bovard Field on July 30th, 2017.

Updated 23 minutes ago

The Blairsville Colts applied more pressure Sunday afternoon to the championship aspirations of the Greensburg Grays by defeating them 2-1 in Game 2 at Bovard Field, taking a 2-0 series lead in the Indiana County League Final.

Much like the game Thursday evening, the team that made the least amount of mistakes and cashed in on its scoring opportunities came out with the victory.

“A lot of it was our patience at the plate,” Blairsville player/coach Joe Culler said about the difference in the game. “We're able to get into their bullpen in the sixth and seventh inning. We played pretty much a flawless defensive game.”

Greensburg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after leadoff man Nathan Mori scored on an RBI single from cleanup hitter Zac Heide.

In the following inning, the Grays had a bases-loaded, no-outs situation, and they couldn't manage to drive in a run thanks to a strikeout and a double play.

“We're leaving to many guys on base,” Greensburg player/coach Nick Dragi said. “It's just timely hitting, it'll come around. Same thing happened to us last series: We were down 2-0 (to West Lebanon), grounded into a lot of double plays, leaving guys on base. That just has to change, that's all.”

Blairsville tied the score in the third inning when designated hitter Dave Doak singled in catcher Scott Thompson with two outs.

The Colts scored winning run in the sixth inning. A fielding error by Greensburg put Blairsville third baseman Jordan Truscott on first, and center fielder Cam Livingston brought him home with a sacrifice fly.

“I've been telling our guys to stay focused,” Culler said. “One pitch, one out at a time, one at-bat at a time, and I think that's really benefitted us thus far.”

Speaking of benefits, Blairsville pitching was superb in Games 1 and 2. Left-hander Matt Hogue earned the first win with a five-hit bid, and Jared Pennavaria followed suit Sunday.

“Everything was working,” Pennavaria said. “The curve and the changeup were moving a little bit. I was locating well.”

Pennavaria pitched 6 13 innings, giving up seven hits, allowing one run, striking out three and walking one.

Not to take anything away from Pennavaria's performance, or Hogue's Game 1 outing, but the Colts' gloves have been a helpful insurance for the men on the mound all series.

“That bases-loaded double play was huge for us,” Pennavaria said about the second inning, which gave Blairsville momentum. “The defense played great. They're fielding well this year, and they are just helping me out. We played an all-around good game today.”

Game 3 is 5:45 p.m. Monday at Blairsville Field.

“This is my fifth or sixth finals,” Culler said. “Some of these guys, it's their third or fourth. You are going to have a lot of one- and two-run games. I think the team that has patience at the plate, and they're able to keep their heads together, will prevail in Games three and four. Hopefully we can close it out.”

Tyler Handlan is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.