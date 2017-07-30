Blairsville extends series lead over Greensburg in ICL final

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Blairsville Colts applied more pressure Sunday afternoon to the championship aspirations of the Greensburg Grays by defeating them 2-1 in Game 2 at Bovard Field, taking a 2-0 series lead in the Indiana County League Final.

Much like the game Thursday evening, the team that made the least amount of mistakes and cashed in on its scoring opportunities came out with the victory.

“A lot of it was our patience at the plate,” Blairsville player/coach Joe Culler said about the difference in the game. “We're able to get into their bullpen in the sixth and seventh inning. We played pretty much a flawless defensive game.”

Greensburg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after leadoff man Nathan Mori scored on an RBI single from cleanup hitter Zac Heide.

In the following inning, the Grays had a bases-loaded, no-outs situation, and they couldn't manage to drive in a run thanks to a strikeout and a double play.

“We're leaving to many guys on base,” Greensburg player/coach Nick Dragi said. “It's just timely hitting, it'll come around. Same thing happened to us last series: We were down 2-0 (to West Lebanon), grounded into a lot of double plays, leaving guys on base. That just has to change, that's all.”

Blairsville tied the score in the third inning when designated hitter Dave Doak singled in catcher Scott Thompson with two outs.

The Colts scored winning run in the sixth inning. A fielding error by Greensburg put Blairsville third baseman Jordan Truscott on first, and center fielder Cam Livingston brought him home with a sacrifice fly.

“I've been telling our guys to stay focused,” Culler said. “One pitch, one out at a time, one at-bat at a time, and I think that's really benefitted us thus far.”

Speaking of benefits, Blairsville pitching was superb in Games 1 and 2. Left-hander Matt Hogue earned the first win with a five-hit bid, and Jared Pennavaria followed suit Sunday.

“Everything was working,” Pennavaria said. “The curve and the changeup were moving a little bit. I was locating well.”

Pennavaria pitched 6 1⁄ 3 innings, giving up seven hits, allowing one run, striking out three and walking one.

Not to take anything away from Pennavaria's performance, or Hogue's Game 1 outing, but the Colts' gloves have been a helpful insurance for the men on the mound all series.

“That bases-loaded double play was huge for us,” Pennavaria said about the second inning, which gave Blairsville momentum. “The defense played great. They're fielding well this year, and they are just helping me out. We played an all-around good game today.”

Game 3 is 5:45 p.m. Monday at Blairsville Field.

“This is my fifth or sixth finals,” Culler said. “Some of these guys, it's their third or fourth. You are going to have a lot of one- and two-run games. I think the team that has patience at the plate, and they're able to keep their heads together, will prevail in Games three and four. Hopefully we can close it out.”

Tyler Handlan is a freelance writer.