Greensburg routs Blairsville in Game 3 of Indiana County final

The Greensburg Grays unleashed their arsenal of hitters Monday evening in an 11-0 onslaught of the Blairsville Colts to earn their first win of the Indiana County League Final, making the series 2-1.

Much like player-coach Nick Dragi said Sunday after the Grays' Game 2 loss, the key to his team winning would be to have timely hitting with runners on the base.

Greensburg made that happen in Game 3.

“I don't think we left more than four or five on base,” Dragi said. “We score a bunch of runs. We have a bunch of firepower in this lineup, and (Blairsville) kept us quiet the first two games, but it's starting to come out now.”

Greensburg used a six-run second inning to give starting pitcher Corey Hegedus more than enough backing to work with.

“As a pitcher, run support is the most comforting thing that you can have,” Hegedus said. “When you go out there and know you can just pitch to contact and let your defense work, that's the easy part about pitching.”

Hegedus pitched six innings, giving up two hits, walking three and striking out four.

“I just have two mottos as a pitcher,” he said. “It's ‘leadoff guy out, and stay ahead.' Once I get that first strike across, it's easy for me to go from there.”

The Gannon ace wasn't the only reason for the victory at Blairsville Field. Right fielder Brad Appleby, who moved to the three spot after batting sixth in the first two games of the series, went 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Appleby is 7 for 10 in the series.

“We showed up and hit the ball,” Appleby said. “We had good approaches, pounding balls over the fence.”

Appleby made it easy for his power hitters to be productive.

“The kid puts the bat on the ball hard,” Greensburg catcher Anthony Fanelli said. “Simple swing, gets on base, especially for Ziggy (Zac Heide) and I behind him. We try to do our jobs and drive him in.”

Fanelli hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and left fielder Cole Reese added a two-run shot in the seventh.

“Hitting home runs is never in my mind,” Fanelli said. “I like to think that I am more of just a contact guy. That's my job in the middle of the lineup to just hit the ball hard, whatever happens, happens.”

Game 4 is at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Bovard Field, with the Grays looking to even the series.

“It's all friendly, but both these teams are trying to win,” Dragi said. “We're still down a game, so were going to come out and play hard, try to even it up.”

Tyler Handlan is a freelance writer.