Springdale teen Alexis Hrivnak selected for elite all-star softball competition

William Whalen | Friday, July 28, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Submitted
Springdale's Alexis Hrivnak (second from left) poses with her trophy after winning the United States Word Series of Softball title in Salisbury, Md., with her Pittsburgh Power Sullivan team. Also pictured, from left, are Mike Hrivnak, Alexis' dad and an assistant coach; Trevor Hrivnak, Alexis' younger brother; and Lori Hrivnak, Alexis' mom and the Power's coach.

Alexis Hrivnak's 13th birthday was better than yours.

Driving back from the family cabin, where cell phone service is spotty at best, on Memorial Day, Hrivnak's parents, Mike and Lori, started to receive a flurry of congratulatory text messages once their reception picked up.

Lori didn't think much of it because it was Alexis' birthday, but she found it odd that friends and family were congratulating them for their daughter's birthday.

Then the Hrivnaks arrived home to Springdale in time to watch Alexis, a softball standout, get selected in the USA Elite Select Futures Under-12 draft live on their computer.

“We didn't even know she made the team,” said Lori Hrivnak, who also coaches the Pine-Richland middle school softball team. “We were driving home, our phones did blow up, and we thought, ‘Why are they calling about her birthday?” There are so many folks that are so supportive of Alexis, and it's an honor to have friends like that.”

It was the perfect birthday present for Alexis, outshining the gift her parents bought her: a white, blue and purple Easton softball bat. It turned out to be a Memorial Day birthday Hrivnak will never forget.

“I was so surprised,” said Alexis, who most recently was selected to play with the Ohio Outlaws under-13 futures team. “I didn't think I did very good during the tryout, and when I heard my name, it was shocking. I kept saying, ‘It's my name!' ”

The rising eighth-grader is making a name for herself by impressing coaches at all levels and outperforming her competition.

Hrivnak will leave for Kissimmee, Fla., on Sunday to be a part of the USA Elite Select Futures Northeast Region National team.

The tournament is broken down into eight geographical regions with an American and National team coming out of each region. The games will be played Aug. 1-6 at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex.

The tournament will mark Hrivnak's last games as part of an under-12 team as she will move up to the under-13 division when it's over.

Hrivnak didn't think she performed well at the tryouts because she took a .720 batting average into Cheswick's Pittsburgh Indoor Sports Arena. No matter how accomplished a player is, living up to a.720 batting average is a tall task.

“She's hard on herself,” said Mike Hrivnak.

Alexis Hrivnak recently returned from Maryland, where the Pittsburgh Power Sullivan under-12 team ran through some stiff competition to capture the United State World Series of Softball title. The team, coached by Lori Hrivnak, went undefeated through the 72-team bracket before capturing the title.

Hrivnak plays first base, third base and outfield and pitches. The right-hander's fastball recently was clocked at 58 mph, and she has added a changeup and curveball to her repertoire. However, Hrivnak prefers to show off her arm strength from the outfield by throwing runners out at home.

Almost as impressive as Hrivnak's fastball is her love of practice.

“I get to work on things that sometimes I don't get to work on during the game,” Hrivnak said.

Hrivnak's future plans are lofty but by no means out of reach. Her target schools are Arizona, Oklahoma, Tennessee and anywhere else where the weather is warm. With softball returning to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Hrivnak has her sights set on the 2024 Summer Games.

“When I'm 16, they'll be putting softball back in the Olympics,” Hrivnak said. “I love the game, and I want to play in the Olympics.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

