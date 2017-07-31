Van Sickles feast at 94th annual West Penn Father/Son golf event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Indiana's Matt Holuta and Franklin Regional junior Palmer Jackson were among five golfers tied for third at 2-under. Latrobe's Brad Pevarnik was tied for 10th at even par.

After a double-bogey 6 to begin his round, Cutrell recorded six birdies to take a one-shot lead over Carlisle's J.D. Hughes in the 104th annual event.

Hannastown Golf club member Arnie Cutrell fired a 4-under-par 67 on Monday to lead the Pennsylvania Golf Association's State Amateur tournament at White Manor Country Club in Malvern.

Gary Van Sickle put his son in a couple of interesting situations Monday during the 94th annual West Penn Golf Association's Father/Son event at Westmoreland Country Club.

But the Mini Tour player, who played in the 2016 U.S. Open, easily overcame them.

The Van Sickles, playing in their first father/son event in more than 25 years, easily won the event by firing a 10-under-par 61, defeating the 2016 winners, James and Jacob Augustine, by six shots.

“When the Augustine's rolled in a 40-footer for eagle on the first hole, I turned to Mike and said what have we gotten ourselves into,” Gary Van Sickle said.

But the Van Sickles, thanks to Mike's booming drives, had no problem winning the Chapman style event. The Chapman event is a unique team event where both players hit drives and then switch on the second shots. They then pick the best third shot and play alternate.

“Dad put me in some situations I'm usually not in,” Mike Van Sickle said. “But it was good practice.”

Mike Van Sickle, who lost in a sudden-death playoff at the West Penn Open last week, is playing in a Buckeye Tour event later this week and then will try Monday qualifiers for the Web.com Tour the following two weeks.

“Mike hits the ball so far,” Gary Van Sickle said. “I guess I helped some.”

The Van Sickles recorded an eagle, nine birdies and a bogey.

“I thought our record of 10-under was safe,” James Augustine said. “They played so well and probably should have finished 11-under. I was happy we played with them so Jacob could learn from Mike.”

Jacob Augustine said: “Mike is so calm. I enjoyed watching him play.”

Mike Van Sickle, a former Pine-Richland and Marquette standout, said one of his most amazing holes came at No. 14 when his drive ended up on the green 338 yards away. His dad's drive wasn't as good. Mike was left with a 240-yard shot out of the rough.

No problem, Mike put that shot on the green. Gary made the eagle putt.

There were three groups tied for third at 68: Owen and Tom Delaney, James and Frank III Fuhrer, and Warren and Brett Young.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.