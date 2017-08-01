Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Blairsville closes in on ICL title after Game 4 victory over Greensburg

Tyler Handlan | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 9:39 p.m.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Familiarity between the Blairsville Colts and the Greensburg Grays was evident Tuesday in the highest-scoring contest yet in the Indiana County League championship series, favoring Blairsville, which won 13-8 to take a 3-1 series advantage.

“I've been around here 15 years, and a lot of the teams I've seen win championships always produce in the fifth, sixth and seventh inning,” Blairsville player/coach Joe Culler said.

That was the story of this game.

Blairsville got on the board early, with its first two batters scoring in the first inning, but Greensburg took the lead in the fourth when first baseman Zac Heide hit a three-run homer to make it 5-3.

The Colts responded with 10 runs in the fifth, highlighted by a three-run homer by second baseman Benny Doak and four RBIs from first baseman Bobby Thompson.

“I think we were having a lot of fun,” Thompson said of his team's fifth-inning surge. “They're a good team. If you look, they have solid Division II kids through the lineup, and they have other kids that can play college ball. I think once we got to their bullpen, we knew we could start putting it on.”

Blairsville sent 15 batters to the plate in the fifth, leading to seven hits and 10 RBIs.

“Ben Doak and Dave Doak, I've played with them for six years,” Greensburg player/coach Nick Draghi said. “I've seen the Doak brothers hit more home runs down here than any other field in this league combined.”

The two left-handers, Ben Doak, who finished 1 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Thompson, who was 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs, used Bovard Field's dimensions and wide outfield to their liking.

“I've hit a good bit,” Thompson said, referencing his home run total at Bovard over the years. “Benny's hit a bunch, Dave's hit a bunch. We do like hitting here; I think it's a good hitter's ballpark for us, not so much for righties. I think it's an advantage for us.”

Scott Thompson, who went four innings, allowing 11 hits and six earned runs with two strikeouts, earned the win.

The Colts will look to win the series in Game 5 at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Blairsville Field.

“We need one win in the next three games,” Culler said. “A win anywhere is good for us. It's tough to do: That's always the hardest one, the fourth game. I hope our guys are ready to come and play tomorrow.”

Tyler Handlan is a freelance writer.

