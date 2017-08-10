Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

North Hills Palomino ends season at Eastern Zone tourney

Drew Karpen | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

It was another successful summer for the North Hills Palomino baseball team.

For the second season in a row, the Indians advanced to the semifinals of the Eastern Zone championships.

North Hills qualified for the zone tournament held at Bob Cene Park in Youngstown, Ohio after finishing second in the Western Region Super Regional.

The regional was held at North Hills' Herb Field for the first time, and the host and No. 1 seed advanced to the championship game against Creekside Fitness. Unfortunately, the game was rained out, but fortunately for North Hills, the top two teams from the region advanced to the Eastern Zone championships.

“We always want to play games,” coach Jason Bisesi said. “We want to play as many as we can against quality teams. It would have been difficult to get made up. It would have required a decent amount of travel. We were good with being able to move onto the Zone (championships). That is always our goal.”

North Hills opened the zone tournament on a high note, defeating the Ohio Longhorns, 6-2. Luke Chutko provided the lumber in the game, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Indians faced their toughest test of the tournament in their second game, facing eventual champions of the zone, the Youngstown Baird Brothers. North Hills was able to keep it close early on, but Youngstown pulled away late for a 10-0 victory.

Facing elimination, North Hills picked up two wins July 30, defeating the New York Vipers, 8-4, and the Longhorns, 4-2. Anthony Ruggieri was the star of both games, collecting three hits in the first game and pitching a complete-game two-hitter in the nightcap.

The Indians suffered a 5-1 loss to Worthington-Kittanning in the semifinals to end their season. Worthington-Kittanning scored four unearned runs in the first inning that proved to be the difference. It was the third loss of the season for North Hills against its league rivals.

“After a tough loss, we had to play a doubleheader the next day and played well,” Bisesi said.

The third-place finish matched their result from a season ago.

Although they did not reach their ultimate goal of competing in the Palomino League World Series in California, Bisesi is proud of all the team has accomplished in yet another long summer.

“We had a great group of guys that is going to be very difficult to replace,” Bisesi said. “We have a lot of turnover after this year. I don't know if there is a group of kids that worked harder or that is more determined than this group. We came up short in our ultimate goal of reaching California for the World Series, but we take pride in the successes that we had throughout the season to get to this point.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.