North Hills Palomino ends season at Eastern Zone tourney

It was another successful summer for the North Hills Palomino baseball team.

For the second season in a row, the Indians advanced to the semifinals of the Eastern Zone championships.

North Hills qualified for the zone tournament held at Bob Cene Park in Youngstown, Ohio after finishing second in the Western Region Super Regional.

The regional was held at North Hills' Herb Field for the first time, and the host and No. 1 seed advanced to the championship game against Creekside Fitness. Unfortunately, the game was rained out, but fortunately for North Hills, the top two teams from the region advanced to the Eastern Zone championships.

“We always want to play games,” coach Jason Bisesi said. “We want to play as many as we can against quality teams. It would have been difficult to get made up. It would have required a decent amount of travel. We were good with being able to move onto the Zone (championships). That is always our goal.”

North Hills opened the zone tournament on a high note, defeating the Ohio Longhorns, 6-2. Luke Chutko provided the lumber in the game, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Indians faced their toughest test of the tournament in their second game, facing eventual champions of the zone, the Youngstown Baird Brothers. North Hills was able to keep it close early on, but Youngstown pulled away late for a 10-0 victory.

Facing elimination, North Hills picked up two wins July 30, defeating the New York Vipers, 8-4, and the Longhorns, 4-2. Anthony Ruggieri was the star of both games, collecting three hits in the first game and pitching a complete-game two-hitter in the nightcap.

The Indians suffered a 5-1 loss to Worthington-Kittanning in the semifinals to end their season. Worthington-Kittanning scored four unearned runs in the first inning that proved to be the difference. It was the third loss of the season for North Hills against its league rivals.

“After a tough loss, we had to play a doubleheader the next day and played well,” Bisesi said.

The third-place finish matched their result from a season ago.

Although they did not reach their ultimate goal of competing in the Palomino League World Series in California, Bisesi is proud of all the team has accomplished in yet another long summer.

“We had a great group of guys that is going to be very difficult to replace,” Bisesi said. “We have a lot of turnover after this year. I don't know if there is a group of kids that worked harder or that is more determined than this group. We came up short in our ultimate goal of reaching California for the World Series, but we take pride in the successes that we had throughout the season to get to this point.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.