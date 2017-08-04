Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Allegheny Little League team finishes 2nd in state

Josh Rizzo | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

James DelVecchio's second home run was a long, towering fly ball which had a fortunate landing spot. If the North Allegheny Little League catcher wanted a souvenir of his walk-off home run, all he had to do was ask someone close to him

DelVecchio's home run ball was caught on the fly by his 17-year-old brother and gave North Allegheny the runs it needed to beat Kingston/Forty-Fort, 11-10, in the elimination bracket final. While North Allegheny ended up losing 18-5 to Upper Providence on July 30 in Fleetville in the state championship game, it gave DelVecchio a moment to remember.

“When I hit my home runs, they are usually pretty high,” said DelVecchio, who hit a home run earlier in the game. “It was pretty high, and I knew it was out.”

Getting to the finals wasn't an easy road for North Allegheny (10-2). The team lost to Kingston/Forty-Fort in the second round of the winner's bracket.

North Allegheny then beat Kane/Johnsonburg (5-4), Stroudsburg (3-1) and a rematch against Kingston/Forty-Fort to reach the final.

Keeping a consistent approach through the tournament helped keep everyone even.

“We had a tough game against Kingston,” North Allegheny coach Alex DelVecchio said. “They stayed focused. We have to find a way to win this game. We kept our routine and kept our kids focused, and they were able to get to the championship game.”

In the rematch against Kingston, North Allegheny had to score five runs in the bottom of the sixth to steal the win. Shortstop Campbell Meltzer also smacked a home run, along with DelVecchio, to provide the comeback.

“We came together,” Meltzer said. “We were all cheering on our teammates against Kingston. We all did our jobs.”

Feeling like the trip was about business made it more appealing to James DelVecchio.

He felt like a Major League player.

“It was really fun because you got to play the game every day,” DelVecchio said. “You woke up thinking, ‘Hey, you have to prepare for today and you have games to win and everything.' ”

Alex DelVecchio is pleased with the overall impact this run could have on the community.

North Allegheny had a solid turnout for its program this season.

“At 11-12 age group, we had 75 boys and six teams,” Alex DelVecchio said. “When you have a strong community program, that's where it all starts. When you promote Little League and its brand and its ideals and it's patch, if you promote the World Series, kids want it.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

