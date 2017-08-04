Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

Baldwin tennis player Yauch earns top ranking

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 11:25 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Kudos to Baldwin's Bethany Yauch for recently climbing to No. 1 on the tennisrecruiting.net monthly top 100 “hot list.”

According to the website, the Hot 100 is a list of players who are moving quickly up the rankings.Tennisrecruiting.net awards points to players for increasing their college recruiting ranking; players with the highest point totals are placed on the Hot 100 list.

Yauch, a 5-foot-4 sophomore, is ranked at the top of the list thanks to her stellar performance this summer.

“I got this spot because my national ranking went up so much in the months of June and July,” she said.

Yauch assumed the No. 1 singles position at Baldwin last season and led the team to an 11-2 overall record. She was 18-4 in singles and finished as the runner-up in Section 3-AAA to advance to the WPIAL playoffs, where she qualified for the PIAA tournament.

“My early expectations (at Baldwin) consist of focusing on leading the team to the playoffs again, and to go further then we did last year,” Yauch said. “I think we will have a very good chance of going far this year if we believe (in ourselves), and work hard together as a team.

“Personally, my focus is to do well in sectionals and to get a good seed in the WPIAL tournament, and hopefully make it to states again. There are a lot of good players in Western Pennsylvania, and I will try my best to make it far this year.”

Is a state championship on the horizon for the 15-year-old Yauch?

“My long-term goal for the next three years is to work hard enough to win states,” Yauch said. “I have been playing very good tennis lately in the Middle States (division), and I hope to continue.”

Baldwin fielded a young team last season, with three juniors, three sophomores and one freshman in the starting lineup.

• Preseason practice for high school fall sports teams — football, golf, girls' volleyball, cross country, girls' tennis, soccer and field hockey — begins Aug. 14. “I'm super excited about the season,” said Alina Stahl, a senior forward/midfielder and fourth-year starter on the Baldwin girls soccer team. “We have some good freshman who should contribute, along with a lot of girls from last year.”

• Tryouts for the Baldwin boys golf team will take place Aug. 14-15 at 7 a.m. at Butler's Golf Course. The cost for both days is $40. Contact coach Steve Sinning at ssinning@bwschools.net .

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.