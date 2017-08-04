Baldwin tennis player Yauch earns top ranking

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kudos to Baldwin's Bethany Yauch for recently climbing to No. 1 on the tennisrecruiting.net monthly top 100 “hot list.”

According to the website, the Hot 100 is a list of players who are moving quickly up the rankings.Tennisrecruiting.net awards points to players for increasing their college recruiting ranking; players with the highest point totals are placed on the Hot 100 list.

Yauch, a 5-foot-4 sophomore, is ranked at the top of the list thanks to her stellar performance this summer.

“I got this spot because my national ranking went up so much in the months of June and July,” she said.

Yauch assumed the No. 1 singles position at Baldwin last season and led the team to an 11-2 overall record. She was 18-4 in singles and finished as the runner-up in Section 3-AAA to advance to the WPIAL playoffs, where she qualified for the PIAA tournament.

“My early expectations (at Baldwin) consist of focusing on leading the team to the playoffs again, and to go further then we did last year,” Yauch said. “I think we will have a very good chance of going far this year if we believe (in ourselves), and work hard together as a team.

“Personally, my focus is to do well in sectionals and to get a good seed in the WPIAL tournament, and hopefully make it to states again. There are a lot of good players in Western Pennsylvania, and I will try my best to make it far this year.”

Is a state championship on the horizon for the 15-year-old Yauch?

“My long-term goal for the next three years is to work hard enough to win states,” Yauch said. “I have been playing very good tennis lately in the Middle States (division), and I hope to continue.”

Baldwin fielded a young team last season, with three juniors, three sophomores and one freshman in the starting lineup.

• Preseason practice for high school fall sports teams — football, golf, girls' volleyball, cross country, girls' tennis, soccer and field hockey — begins Aug. 14. “I'm super excited about the season,” said Alina Stahl, a senior forward/midfielder and fourth-year starter on the Baldwin girls soccer team. “We have some good freshman who should contribute, along with a lot of girls from last year.”

• Tryouts for the Baldwin boys golf team will take place Aug. 14-15 at 7 a.m. at Butler's Golf Course. The cost for both days is $40. Contact coach Steve Sinning at ssinning@bwschools.net .

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.