Steel City Heat softball caps special season

The Steel City Heat 10U softball team didn't need to travel far outside of Glenshaw to fill out its roster. With 12 players located within 10 miles of the Shaler area, Jeff Yukevich's squad had plenty of firepower to leave an impression.

With seven players from Shaler, three from Hampton and one from Deer Lakes and North Hills, the Heat won 10 tournament titles.

What drove the success was a dedicated core. The travel team always had a good turnout, despite the typical hurdles of vacations and other distractions.

“That's the key,” Yukevich said. “On each team, you typically have four or five that are all in, four or five that are mostly all in and a couple that will go. We were lucky they and all the families bought in. I could tell them we had a tournament on Thursday, and they'd be there Friday raring to go. Everybody was excited to play softball.”

Wins followed. Steel City ended the summer season as the top-ranked USSA team in Pennsylvania and sixth nationally in the 10U B Division. The Heat were 17-0 against teams in their classification and 25-7 overall.

Steel City outscored its opponents 188-22.

Madison Merz, Kam Dmitrzak, Olivia Sachs, Ella Nash, Abby Dittrich, Kate Boyle, Annie Yukevich, Jessica Lange, Mackenzie Reese, Maddie Kee, Brian Bosiljevac and Alyssa Schaffold made up the roster for the Heat.

“It was a total team effort,” Jeff Yukevich said. “We had pitching, our defense was good, and I felt all 12 girls on the team, whenever they were up, they would come up with a big hit.”

Picking up a big win at the Indiana Summer Showcase was a highlight for Yukevich. The Heat won by picking up wins over the Harrison City Heat (16-1), Pittsburgh Power (15-4), Pittsburgh Lady Roadrunners (14-1) and Steel City Cyclones (5-3).

“We beat three good teams in a row, and it was a special day,” Yukevich said.

Players have to try out for the team in August. Once the roster is selected, Steel City focuses on getting the players together the spring season.

Tim Sorce, who founded the organization, helps train players in the winter. He was recently selected as the new coach of Shaler's High School program. He will take over for Skip Palmer, who retired after last season.

Palmer took the Titans to the playoffs during all 12 seasons of his tenure and guided Shaler to the PIAA Class AAAA title in 2006.

“You start in the fall, we practice and play games in the wintertime,” Yukevich said. “Spring is where it heats up.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.