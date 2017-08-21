Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Quaker Valley grad Andrews training for college swimming career

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Quaker Valley graduate Maddy Andrews (left), with teammate Karen Siddoway, will swim at Bowling Green.
Submitted
Recent Quaker Valley graduate Maddy Andrews is counting the days until she joins the Bowling Green women's swimming team.

Falcons coach Matt Ense said the squad will meet for its first official workout Aug. 24.

Ense expects Andrews to chip in mainly in freestyle events for the NCAA Division I Falcons, who open the season in October.

“Depending on how she responds to the training, she could either focus more on mid to short distance free, or she could be a mid-range to long distance contributor,” he said.

Ense looked forward to seeing how Andrews did in the USA Swimming Futures Championships from Aug. 3-6 in Geneva, Ohio. One of four such meets nationwide, the competition was open to swimmers who met time standards and did not qualify for nationals.

“I swam (in) three relays and know those will help me at BGSU,” said Andrews, 18, of Bell Acres, a member of the Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics club at Chartiers Valley and Upper St. Clair.

It was the biggest meet of the summer for Andrews, the 2016 and '17 WPIAL Class AA champion in the 200-yard freestyle and '17 WPIAL champion in the 500 freestyle.

“I have been trying to relax and breathe before college starts,” she said. “I have been lifting (weights) in preparation for my college training, along with swimming six days a week.

“I have been racing less at meets, as training in practice is more beneficial for me.”

Andrews said even while vacationing in France for two weeks with family, she would find places in which to work out.

“By going to local pools, I could see other athletes my age training,” she said. “That was very interesting (to) me.”

Andrews, who plans to study marketing and French, is allowing herself some down time before heading to Bowling Green, a public university 30 minutes south of Toledo in northwest Ohio and a member of the Mid-American Conference.

“I will be relaxing, sleeping, hanging out with friends and packing,” she said.

The Falcons placed sixth of eight teams in the Mid-American Conference championship meet last season.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

