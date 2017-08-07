Norwin rising freshman Cerilli bags hole-in-one at Tri-State event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A hole-in-one is what a golfer strives for on every hole, yet even the best golfers in the world go a lifetime without achieving that feat.

At 15 years old, Salvatore Cerilli will no longer have to wonder what it feels like to record an ace.

On July 26, the Norwin rising freshman was playing in the Tri-State PGA Parent/Junior Championship at the Latrobe Elks Golf Club with his dad, Denny Cerilli, when the magic happened.

“It was really awesome,” Salvatore Cerilli said. “I was just glad that I got to spend the day with my dad, and for him to watch it was really awesome too.”

For Denny, it is a moment he will never forget.

“It was tremendous to see and, I am glad it was in a father and son event and that I got to share that moment with him,” the elder Cerilli said.

The duo started the round on the ninth hole and birdied. Salvatore received honors, giving him the opportunity to tee off at No. 10.

The hole stood at 162 yards with the pin located in the front of the green, just beyond a water hazard.

Cerilli took the 7-iron out of his bag, took a couple of practice swings, and the rest was history.

“That's my favorite club in the bag,” Cerilli said. “It came really solid off the clubface, and it was rolling back into the hole where the pin was. It hit about 6 inches away from the cup, spun left, and went in.

“There was water right in front of the green and the pin was located at the front of the green. If you hit it any shorter, you are in the water.”

To top it off, Cerilli's accomplishment happened just a few days after his 15th birthday.

“His birthday was a few days earlier, but we celebrate his birthday all week,” Salvatore's mother Jaime said. “My husband took off work and planned to go to this tournament. It was the second hole. He called at like 8:35 or 8:40 in the morning and was telling me that he got a hole-in-one and that this is the best birthday ever.”

With the hole-in-one, Cerilli became the only player to record an ace in any of the Tri-State tournaments.

The Cerilli duo finished tied for fifth with a 4-under-par, but Salvatore was more than pleased with his consolation prize.

Cerilli has competed in six tournaments this summer, finishing in the top five in three, but has now turned all his focus to the school year. Cerilli will be entering his freshman year at Norwin later this month, and will look to carry his momentum of the summer into making the school's golf team.

“I think I have a lot of momentum going into my freshman year,” Cerilli said. “With the confidence I have of making the hole-in-one, I think I will be able to make the school team.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.