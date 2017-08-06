Pittsburgh region wins another baseball gold at Keystone Games

Since 1981, the Keystone Games have been held every summer to showcase the top amateur talent in the state for 30 different sports.

Baseball has served as one of the premiere sports, and the Pittsburgh region has served as one of more dominant teams.

Let by Our Lady of Sacred Heart coach Phil McCarren and assisted by Franklin Regional's Bob Saddler and Freeport's Ed Carr, the West Scholastic team consisting of 15 WPIAL players about to enter their junior and senior seasons captured the Gold Medal for the second year in a row and third time in the last five years. The tournament took place from July 26-30 in the greater York area.

“It is always fun to come away with the gold,” Saddler said. “It just shows what kind of baseball we play out here on the western side of the state. It really goes to show you and fortify all the hard work that the players and coaches have put in.

“You have to represent something every time you compete, so why not represent the WPIAL? They did a great job.”

McCarren has been involved with the Keystone Games for five years and served as the head coach for the last three. He also serves as the West Region Coordinator and is in charge of fielding a competitive team for the Scholastic team, as well as the Junior team consisting of players who will be entering their freshmen and sophomore seasons at their respective schools.

“We held several tryouts and advertised it towards the end of the high school season,” McCarren said. “We held two tryouts for the scholastic group. We knew of kids that were out there and that we were interested in, as well.

“It is a lot of fun. It is fun to put together a team of the best players in western Pennsylvania to go out and compete against other regions of the state. I think the kids enjoy it.”

Saddler has been an assistant coach for the West Region the past three years.

The Scholastic team finished the tournament 5-0 for the second time in as many years, defeating the Lehigh Valley Region representative at York College in the gold medal game.

They also won gold in 2013, took bronze in '14 and silver in '15. In three years under the direction of McCarren and Saddler, the team has a 14-1 record.

“I think it is just a good opportunity for kids to go out there,” Saddler said. “Not every team can compete in states in high school and see what that competition is like in other regions. They are able to be exposed to other players from different regions and establish relationships with them. They also establish relationships with kids on our own team that they didn't know at the end of the high school season.”

One key player during the gold medal run this year was Norwin's Christian Kubacka. The rising junior split time with Butler's Justin Stewart behind the plate and was one of the hotter hitters in the tournament.

“Christian did a real nice job,” McCarren said. “I like to split the catching duties, and that's what they did. He did a really nice job hitting for us. In our third game against the Metro Region, we were down and he had a couple of big hits late to help us tie it up and go ahead. He did a nice job for us.”

Burrell's Mark Spohn coached the Junior team to a 5-0 record and gold medal.

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.