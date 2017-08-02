Greensburg forces Game 6 in ICL final

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Grays pitcher Steve Janik had a more collected performance in Game 5 on Wednesday as compared to his Game 1 start, throwing a shutout and allowing four hits in an 8-0 victory over the Blairsville Colts in the Indiana County League final.

The series is 3-2, Colts.

“More composed,” Janik said of his the difference between his starts. “I knew what I was doing with my mechanics. I didn't get frustrated by calls that I did or didn't get. I just pounded the zone, make them hit the ball on the ground and let my defense do the work.”

Of the four hits that Janik let up, one was a double and the rest were singles. He did it all with fewer than 75 pitches.

“I've been playing 14 years, and I'd say probably somewhere between 15 and 20,” he said on the number of games that he's thrown fewer than 80 pitches.

The Grays started strong, scoring their one- and two-hole hitters with back-to-back ground-ball RBIs from left fielder Brad Appleby and catcher Anthony Fanelli in the first inning.

In the fourth, Greensburg scored four more runs as third baseman Dom Mori and center fielder Cole Reese had consecutive RBI singles.

“I always see the ball better here,” Mori said, comparing Blairsville's home to Greensburg's field in Bovard. “Besides that, I was just trying to stay more relaxed at the plate, less trying to hit home runs, more just trying to get singles and move people around.”

Mori went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the contest.

Blairsville seemed like an entirely different squad hitting the ball Wednesday. On Tuesday, they scored 10 RBIs in one inning. But the Colts have been held scoreless in successive games at home in this series.

“I really feel like those lefties go up there hunting for that short porch in right field,” Greensburg player/coach Nick Draghi said about Blairsville's mindset at Bovard Field.

“Maybe they changed their approach a little bit. I think Stevie (Janik) did a nice job of changing the speeds. He does a fastball, that changeup was sharp, it was effective. He threw a lot of strikes, too.”

Greensburg most certainly came out to play in a game that meant win or go home, but going back to Bovard is exactly what it needed to do in order to keep their season and championship aspirations alive.

“This is going to go seven,” Draghi said. “We have the sticks over here to get up early, and once we get up early, if we don't stop, if we don't let them hang around, we'll keep pushing like this.”

The answer to which team wins this final is simple: Whoever scores runs early and often most likely will be victorious.

Game 6 is at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday at Bovard Field.

“Obviously you've got to take it one pitch at a time,” Mori said. “Get ahead, that's what seems to be the series key every time. Whoever gets the first run is usually taking the game every time. Go out there, keep the momentum coming our way and just play ball.”

Tyler Handlan is a freelance writer.