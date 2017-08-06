Allegheny Township's Jerry Baylor an inspriation for wheelchair athletes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Brendan Beck became paralyzed from the waist down two years ago in the aftermath of an accident, he searched for answers on how he would and could live his changed life.

That's when the 43-year-old Leechburg resident met Jerry Baylor, and the two struck up a friendship.

Baylor, an Allegheny Township resident who is wheelchair-bound since a 1980 motorcycle accident, discussed with Beck the many aspects of how his life could be enriched. Both are members of the Keystone chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Eventually, Beck was introduced to wheelchair sports.

Beck, a former enlisted member of the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, took it to heart. In April, he brought home eight medals from his first athletic competition — the 6th annual Buckeye Wheelchair Games at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

He captured six gold, a bronze and a silver competing in swimming and track and field events.

“It's truly amazing how many medals I brought home,” said Beck, who has trained in the swimming pool since April in hopes of improving his times for competition next spring and summer.

“I am looking forward to taking another step and moving up another notch.”

Beck hopes to return to the Buckeye Games next April and team up with Baylor, or “Bull,” as he is affectionately called, for the next National Veterans Wheelchair Games set for next July in Orlando, Fla.

“I've seen Jerry doing all these things in and out of sports with his wheelchair,” Beck said. “When I was paralyzed, I thought all of my sporting stuff and things like that were over. Jerry turned me on to all that I can still do in sports. Honestly, it's now a daily routine, keeping myself in shape and training for these games.”

As much as Baylor can be an inspiration to family, friends and wheelchair athletes who have come to know him, the 70-year-old athlete said he is just as inspired by Beck and others who didn't give up when life dealt a challenging hand.

Baylor kept on trucking in the Senior Division (ages 60 and older) at the recent National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Cincinnati. He won six gold medals and two silvers in track and field, the biathlon (racing and air gun shooting), weightlifting and quad rugby from July 16-20.

“I do everything I can,” he said.

Awards that Baylor won at the Buckeye Games were added to the more than 2,000 medals and 200 trophies he has claimed at numerous wheelchair games and races in nearly four decades of competition.

“The competition is great, and the training keeps me feeling young, but the rewards are not the medals anymore,” Baylor said. “It's how it can positively affect other people.”

That affect is measured through the impact he made on 32-year-old Katie Smith, an incomplete quadriplegic who has been wheelchair-bound since a car accident a decade ago while a student at Penn State.

Smith, a Mt. Pleasant graduate and a 2009 graduate of Seton Hill, has used her degree in psychology with certificates in elementary and special education to benefit those through the PEAL Center in Pittsburgh.

The center works to help families of children with disabilities and special health care needs live as normal as possible.

Smith met Baylor eight years ago through the Pittsburgh SteelWheelers rugby team. A rugby player at Penn State, she said she always will be grateful to Baylor and the other members of the SteelWheelers squad for giving her the chance to be active despite her disability and limited mobility.

“Jerry's constantly training,” Smith said. “I don't train nearly as much as he does. He has such a drive to compete and be active and engaged.”

Smith also took part in April's Buckeye Games, her first such wheelchair athletic event, and she secured several medals in on-track racing, bocce and swimming.

“Jerry helps create this army of athletes,” Smith said. “It's so near and dear to his heart, making sure everyone he helps has an outlet to be active. I love sports and the byproduct of sports for everyone, but especially for people with disabilities to create self-confidence and the means to go out and practice independent skills.”

Baylor's story, with all his accomplishments and determination, recently made its way to a school in Mountain Top, a community in Luzerne County in northeast Pennsylvania.

Two teachers relayed Baylor's story to their fifth- and sixth-grade classes. The students in those classes were motivated to send more than 100 letters, photos and drawn pictures to Baylor to tell him how much he inspired them.

“They wished me luck at this year's games,” Baylor said. “It was special. You never know where and when someone could be affected by what you do. That's a great example of what keeps me going.”

Baylor, who often shares his experiences at gatherings, including those at local colleges, has not changed his attitude and desire to keep going with wheelchair competitions as long as he can. Age, he said, won't dictate when he retires from his athletic endeavors.

Baylor continues his involvement with the SteelWheelers rugby team, and he travels all over the country competing in United States Quad Rugby Association tournaments.

“It will be a busy offseason from track and field,” he said. “As soon as rugby is over, I will start back with track and field. I never want to be without something to do or something to train for.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.