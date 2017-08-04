Seton-La Salle coach's summer basketball league sustains success

The South Hills summer basketball league, for boys in grades three through eight, has been in existence since 2010.

The league is divided into three divisions for players entering grades 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8, and is run by Seton-La Salle boys basketball coach Mark Walsh.

Players hail from Bethel Park, Brentwood, Baldwin, Whitehall, Thomas Jefferson, Keystone Oaks, Canon-McMillan, Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon, Moon, Peters Township, West Mifflin and the Pittsburgh Public Schools.

Elementary schools that are represented included St. Anne, St. Bede, St. Bernard, St. Elizabeth, St. Gabriel, St. John Bosco, St. Louise, St. Margaret, St. Phillip, St. Therese Munhall and St. Thomas More.

And while the league annually draws between 100 and 120 participants, its roots actually were developed back around 2000.

“Previously, when I was a coach at Bishop Canevin (from 1998 to 2004), I ran leagues where I took school teams, and I realized the games were not always balanced with equal talent,” Walsh said. “Plus, some teams might struggle to get a sufficient number of players on a night in the summer. The games were five-on-five, and I realized some players were not getting the ball as much as I think they could have benefited from.

“John Miller from Blackhawk and I were talking a long time ago, and he always told me the best thing to do is to get the little kids playing, and to make it fun.”

Which brings us back to 2010, the first year of the league's existence.

“When my son was entering third grade at St. Gabriel, I was an assistant at Baldwin and I wanted to develop a league for third- to eighth-graders in the summer at the outdoor courts in Baldwin,” Walsh said. “Back then, a majority of the kids in the league were from the Baldwin-Whitehall area. I am so grateful to Baldwin Borough for the permit those first few years.”

Through his experiences as a coach and parent, Walsh over the years developed a unique approach to “summer basketball.” Thus evolved his summer league in which playing time is essential, helping make it a positive learning experience.

“I tried to look at the things from my years of running leagues that would cause frustration when having a league in the summer,” Walsh said. “The teams were not balanced, the other team did not have a sufficient number of players for games, players were not getting into the games, and there were complaints to the officials.

“I developed a league where players have equal playing time; we don't keep score, but we do officiate; players must share the ball; there are no coaches, so players can create their own plays; and there are no forfeits because we just move a player from one team to another. It is a unique league. We balance the teams each week, and there are no wins and losses.”

Walsh guided Seton-La Salle's boys basketball team to the WPIAL Class AA championship, a second-place finish in the state and a 29-2 overall record in 2013-14. He is helped out in the summer months by Baldwin graduate Larry Bigante (Class of 2007) and Seton-La Salle graduate Eric Marasco (Class of 2013), who officiate games while also offering instruction.

League games took place from 2010-15 at the Baldwin outdoor courts, with the Seton-La Salle gym being used as a backup site the past few years on days when it rained.

It was held strictly at Seton-La Salle this summer because, as Walsh noted, “waiting to see each day if it would rain was frustrating.”

The league's format is four-on-four competition, with two 55-minute games being held simultaneously.

“If you look at research, and I knew this way back when, the smaller games of four-on-four, on a smaller court — we go cross-court at Seton-La Salle — gives the players more repetitions and touches than a normal game would,” Walsh said. “Plus, for the third- and fourth-graders, we do not let players steal the ball off the dribbler, which teaches youngsters to not reach (while on defense). And the player with the ball learns to handle the ball better.”

Because of the resounding success of the summer league, Walsh organized the same type of competition in the fall.

The fall league, again for boys in third to eighth grade, has been held the past few years at Seton-La Salle.

“In 1982, myself, at age 14, and six of my friends started our own basketball league in Brookline,” said Walsh, known as “Knobby” around the WPIAL. “We had our own draft, got our own jerseys with no sponsors, and officiated our own games. To this day, it is still one of the best things we ever did growing up. And now 34 years later, I am kinda doing the same thing.

“We are very fortunate to have such nice kids and parents in the league, and from the feedback we receive, it is 100 percent one of the most enjoyable things I have ever done since I started coaching in 1988. I have to thank my family, Baldwin Borough and Seton-La Salle for their support.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.