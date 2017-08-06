Vislosky's summer starts with NASA internship, ends with inline hockey in China

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pine resident and recent Central Catholic graduate Nathan Vislosky will represent the United States in the World Roller Games Inline Hockey World junior championships Aug. 26-Sept. 1 in China.

But recently, he did something otherworldly.

Vislosky, 18, interned at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center on its Fairmont, W. Va. campus. He said the experience was unparalleled.

“I was able to learn firsthand how research is applied and had a unique experience to provide support to these amazing programs,” he said.

Vislosky is back to earth preparing for worlds, in which he will compete for the second consecutive year with the Team USA Junior Men.

He scored one goal and had one assist in three games for the Silicon Valley Quakes in the Amateur Athletic Union-USA Roller Sports Junior Olympics Adult USA Championships from July 14-16 in Corona, Calif.

“Similar to (last year), I'm participating on hockey teams over the summer, refining my shooting and passing skills,” he said. “I've got a very strict diet and exercise regime that I've been utilizing for the last six months.”

USA Roller Sports hockey director Brent Benson said Vislosky was selected for the national team by a resume process. Benson said 12 to 14 players are picked each year.

Team USA Junior Men Inline Hockey coach Dave Inouye expects Vislosky's experience to help.

“Nathan has a great shot and is a very good skater,” he said. “I (am) looking for him to contribute some timely goals and leadership since this is his second time at the world championships.”

Vislosky, who is 5-foot-9, plans to study chemical engineering and continue his inline hockey career on the club team at Penn State, where his brother, Andrew, has played.

Central Catholic coach Tyler Deal is not surprised by Vislosky's once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“Nate is a well-rounded individual who works just as hard off the rink as he does on it,” he said.

Vislosky, a four-year player, totaled 26 points on 19 goals and seven assists in 16 games for the Vikings last season. He tied for second among Pennsylvania Interscholastic Roller Hockey League Varsity 1 players for most goals in a game with seven.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.