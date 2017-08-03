Greensburg forces Game 7 in Indiana County League championship series

The Greensburg Grays extended their offensive surge from Game 5 into Game 6 on Thursday and defeated Blairsville, 19-6, to force a Game 7 on Friday for the Indiana County League title.

Greensburg had 29 hits in six innings, but the game was essentially over before the fifth rolled around.

“We've been trying to keep the same tempo all series,” Greensburg player/coach Nick Draghi said. “Get up early and just never stop. That's what you saw tonight. It was in a big fashion tonight though. We've just got to keep it rolling for tomorrow.”

The Grays were ahead 14-0 before Blairsville got its first hit in the third inning.

Greensburg had three players with four or more hits — shortstop Nathan Mori went 5 for 6 with a RBI, right fielder Brad Appleby was 4 for 6 with three RBIs, and left fielder Cole Reese was 5 for 5 with two homers and six RBIs from the seventh spot in the lineup.

“I haven't had one like that in awhile,” Reese said. “I had one (multi-home run game) before this, that's it in my life. I'm just really focused on the ball and seeing the ball well, staying relaxed and it's really helping me. The ball looks big.”

Greensburg held Blairsville scoreless for 12 consecutive innings from Game 5 to 6. The Colts ended that streak in the sixth when they got two runs on third baseman Jordan Truscott's single.

Grays starting pitcher Rom Marino threw four innings, allowing two hits, with five strikeouts and zero walks to earn the win.

“I really did feel like we weren't going to go down easy,” said Draghi, whose team trailed 3-1 in the series. “Whether this was a one- or two-run game, I feel like we would have battled the entire time. We figured it was going to go seven the whole time, so here we are.”

It seems that the momentum has shifted back in favor of the Grays after winning back-to-back elimination games. In addition, the Colts were held scoreless on their home field in Games 3 and 5.

“With us being with our backs up against the wall, it might be a little bit more important,” Blairsville player/coach Joe Culler said of playing at home. “Tomorrow, there's going to be a champion either way. It's either going to be us, or Greensburg. I told our guys to be ready for anything tomorrow.”

Game 7 is at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Blairsville Field — winner take all.

“You've just got to be focused tomorrow,” Reese said. “Come locked in, ready to go.”

