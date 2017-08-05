Former Seton Hill standout Herald is big hit as 1st-year manager

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Butler BlueSox co-owner Larry Sassone had plenty of question marks surrounding the team once the Prospect League owners' meeting wrapped in late April.

A little more than a month before opening day, the team didn't have a full roster and were in need of a coach.

“(Other owners) were asking me, ‘Why do you not have a roster yet?' ” said Sassone, one of six BlueSox co-owners. “I said, ‘I don't really know at this point.' That really put us in a bind.”

That's when Sassone and the other owners put together a short list of coaches with former Seton Hill standout Cody Herald at the top. Two weeks before the start of the season, Sassone received a phone call that Herald agreed to take the job.

“He was our No. 1 choice,” Sassone said. “He put together a team in two weeks.”

The roster Herald assembled managed to clinch the team's first East Division title and second trip to the postseason in its 11-year history.

“It's a huge accomplishment this year,” said Herald, 24, who starred at right field for Seton Hill. “Being a 24-year-old and coming in to coach college players, who are almost my age, is kind of frightening.”

The BlueSox (36-22) will open the first round of the wooden-bat Prospect League playoffs Sunday at the West Virginia Miners (30-26) before returning Monday to Butler's Kelly Automotive Park for the final two games of the best-of-three series. Butler finished the regular season with an 8-4 record against the Miners, including an 11-1 victory July 30.

“The big thing that I always say is that we play with a lot of confidence, and I think they thrive off of each other with that,” said Herald, who played two seasons with the BlueSox.

When it came time for Herald to fill out the remaining spots in BlueSox roster, he added some champions. There are three WPIAL championship rings and two PIAA championship rings that dot the BlueSox roster. All told, there are 13 WPIAL products on 28-man roster.

With college players going deep into their school's NCAA postseason, it took some time for Herald and his staff to fill the roster, but once everybody arrived it was clear the BlueSox had the potential to make run at history.

“At the beginning of the year, the one thing we struggled with was the bullpen,” Herald said. “We always knew we could hit.”

Irwin native and 2016 Central Catholic grad Patrick Ferguson turned out to be one of those players who can blow a game wide open. The Kent State rising sophomore, who won a WPIAL Class 4A and PIAA championship as a junior, hit a franchise-record 15 home runs.

“It's been a lot of fun,” said Ferguson, a first baseman. “Anytime you're on a good team, it has the same feel to it.”

Herald didn't have to look far to find a quality pitcher to add to his staff. He turned to former Seton Hill teammate Bryce Spak. The left-hander from Johnstown, whose fastball reaches about 91 mph, is second on the team with 41 strikeouts in 31 1⁄ 3 innings.

“It's always a blessing to have a good lefty,” Herald said. “He's just a competitor.”

In late June, the BlueSox signed Alex Stobert, who won PIAA and WPIAL Class 3A titles at Knoch.

He proved to be the exactly what the BlueSox needed for the stretch run. Stobert is 4-1 with a 2.08 ERA.

“I've played on a plenty of summer teams, and most of the time, you play for yourself,” said Stobert, a rising sophomore at Tallahassee Community College. “This team is all about the team.”

Things all seemed to fall into place at the plate when 2016 Chartiers Valley grad Brady Gulakowski arrived after finishing up his season at N.C. State. Gulakowski, a catcher, is another WPIAL champion. He ranks third on the team with 31 RBIs.

“(Stobert's) a real good pitcher, hits his spots, knows what he wants to throw and where he wants to throw it,” Gulakowski said.

The addition of Delaware standouts James Meeker (North Allegheny) and Calvin Scott gave the BlueSox two players who were coming off a Colonial Athletic Conference postseason championship as well as a trip to the NCAA DI regionals.

“There's that quiet confidence, and the guys that are going to go out and get they're jobs done,” Ferguson said. “Any team that goes on to win a championship and gets into the postseason has a bit of a swagger to them. I think confidence creates swagger.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.