Baldwin's Stahl helps Beadling girls soccer reach national tournament

Beadling Soccer Club's U18 girls elite team played an extended season this summer.

There were no complaints, however, as the U18 girls team — known as Beadling 99 — was a national qualifier.

The Beadling 99 squad's season began in March and culminated with a recent trip to Frisco, Texas, for the U.S. Youth Soccer Association national championship tournament.

“We always have high expectations, as do the girls,” coach Erik Duffy said. “This was a great year. Getting to nationals is never easy and always exciting. It was a total team effort.”

Beadling 99, a member of the prestigious U.S. Youth Soccer National League, won the Pennsylvania West State Cup championship in early June to advance to the Region 1 tournament in Virginia. Beadling 99 also finished first at the regional event to qualify for the national championships.

Beadling is one the area's premier soccer clubs, fielding teams for boys and girls from U11 to U19.

Baldwin senior Alina Stahl has been a Beadling Soccer Club member since she was 11. A West Virginia recruit, Stahl played forward and outside-midfield for the Beadling 99 squad this summer.

“This is the best team I've ever played for. I've played soccer with most of these girls for a very long time,” Stahl said. “I also played on the Region 1 ODP team, which was a high level team.”

Beadling's U18 team was made up almost entirely by WPIAL players or former WPIAL players.

Along with the 17-year-old Stahl, senior team members consisted of midfielder/forward Mackenzie Aunkst (Penn-Trafford), forward Breeane Latsko (Peters Township); midfielders Cassie Whyte (Upper St. Clair), Sydney Ward (Greensburg Central Catholic) and Jess Frank (Seneca Valley); defenders Ashley Briscoe (Ringgold), Sydney Routch (Hollidaysburg), Kat Costa (Villa Maria Academy), Natalee Chornak (Elizabeth Forward), Gabrielle Pieto (Oakland Catholic) and Samantha White (Montour); and goalkeeper Maya Shetty (University/Morgantown).

Eight girls were 2017 high school graduates, including forwards Lexie Kolano (Norwin) and Lauren Bell (Hickory); midfielders Deena DeBaldo (Fox Chapel), Isabelle Engel (Moon), Emma Thomas (Moon) and Dixon Veltri (Fox Chapel); and defenders Anna Marie Alfery (Fox Chapel) and Ryley Watt (Penn-Trafford).

The youngest player on the team was Regina LaVigna, a junior forward/midfielder from Peters Township.

Among the schools represented on the team, Moon won the WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles in 2016, and Norwin was the WPIAL Class 4A champion. Montour and Greensburg Central Catholic also were WPIAL finalists.

All but four of the 22 players on the Beadling 99 team have made college commitments, including four — DeBaldo, Briscoe, Routch and Bell — to Duquesne; and four — Ward, Costa, Alfrey and Watt — to Akron.

The others are Aunkst (WVU), Kolano (Cincinnati), Engel (Seton Hall), Thomas (Dayton), Frank (Edinboro), Chornak (Wingate), Latsko (Slippery Rock), White (Michigan State) and Stahl.

Beadling 99 was the regular-season champion of the U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional League elite red group and also finished as champion of the Jefferson Cup U18 girls superior group college showcase event

Stahl also specializes in the sprints in the Baldwin track program. She and her future WVU teammate, Aunkst, a sprinter at Penn-Trafford, are the two fastest players on the Beadling 99 squad.

Her team's thrilling 2-1 win against the FC Pennsylvania Strikers in the regional finals — LaVigna netted the winning goal in the game's waning seconds — stands out as a summer highlight for Stahl, an All-WPIAL and all-section soccer player at Baldwin.

“My fondest memory is winning that regional final in double overtime with four seconds left,” Stahl said, “because if we wouldn't have scored, we would have had to go into a shootout.

“We didn't make it out of our group (at nationals), but it was still and awesome experience.”

Duffy, who has coached in the Beadling Soccer Club program for 20 years, was assisted this summer by Arne Thomas and Steve Thomas.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.