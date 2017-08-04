Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn-Trafford grad Mickey to play junior hockey for Little Flyers

Joe Sager | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Nate Mickey attacks the net against Hampton during a game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, at Alpha Ice Complex.

Next stop in Nate Mickey's hockey career: Philadelphia.

The recent Penn-Trafford graduate signed to play junior hockey with the Philadelphia Little Flyers, who are part of the Tier III Eastern Hockey League.

“It's a great organization,” Mickey said. “They've been able to move a lot of players onto the next level, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Mickey captained the Penn-Trafford high school team and played for the Pittsburgh Vengeance U-18 squad this past season.

“It's a big jump from 18-under to juniors. I am sure it'll take some time to get used to it, but I am excited for it,” he said.

Mickey had other hockey opportunities, but was thrilled the Little Flyers showed interest. Mickey had familiarity with the coaching staff from past experiences. He knew former head coach Rocky Russo, who left to coach the NAHL's Amarillo Bulls. His assistant, George Lewis, a former Penn State assistant, took over as Little Flyers coach.

“It's nice having a coach who coached at Penn State,” Mickey said. “They are looking to have a good team this year coming in, and I am excited to be part of it.”

The Little Flyers are based out of the IceWorks Skating Complex in Aston, just outside of Philadelphia. The area won't be totally strange to Mickey since he will stay with relatives as opposed to a billet family. He'll take online college courses throughout the year as well.

“My aunt lives really close to the rink. I'll be living with her,” he said. “It'll be very convenient. It'll be comforting knowing I'm going into a good billet situation and staying with a good family.”

The forward hopes to earn some ice time right away and continue to open eyes — and collegiate opportunities — with his play.

“They play whoever is producing,” he said. “I want to be one of the players who produces.”

He's eager to see the competition he'll face in the EHL.

“I know it's only going to get harder from here. I have to pick up my level to compete in that league,” he said. “It's a good league. A lot of the teams are really competitive. Since we play teams on the east coast, a lot of college coaches get the chance to see games. It's nice.

“I weighed my options; I had some different offers around the U.S. It just came down to what I thought would be best for my future,” he continued. “With the number of players they move on, I am excited to see what will happen.”

Little Flyers training camp starts Aug. 28. Mickey thinks he is prepared for it.

“I've been working out down at FSQ in Trafford to get ready,” he said. “I am really excited to play for the Little Flyers this year. I know my hard work will pay off in the end. I couldn't have done this without the support of my family throughout the years. It's just as exciting for them to know I am moving into a good and exciting place.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

