Greensburg rallies from 3-1 series deficit to win ICL

The comeback is complete. The Greensburg Grays defeated the Blairsville Colts, 4-2, in Game 7 to win the Indiana County League Final on Friday.

The Grays erased a 3-1 series deficit, winning two road games to clinch the series.

“Our guys, in these past two series, we played in six elimination games, and we won every single one of them,” Greensburg player/coach Nick Draghi said. “It was kind of the same old story showing up to the ballpark today, backs against the wall, and we were able to prevail and come through.”

In terms of competitive fire, Game 7 was the best the series offered.

Grays starting pitcher Corey Hegedus tossed a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk.

Hegedus did not allow a hit after the third inning.

“Everyone who is a competitor can enjoy these kind of wins,” Hegedus said. “I really struggled at the beginning with getting my fastball across, and that's why when I let runners on. Half the time, they crossed the plate. If you throw your fastball across the plate, you can get in the driver's seat, and it's easy from there.”

The Gannon ace won both of his starts in this series (Games 3 and 7). He allowed two runs and four hits in the two outings.

“You could just tell on the mound that he had one goal, and it was to not get beaten,” Greensburg third baseman Dom Mori said of Hegedus. “You could tell he was in it to win today, just a (heck) of a performance from a great pitcher and great kid.”

Greensburg scored the first run of the game in the second inning off a ground ball from DH Draghi that drove in left fielder Cole Reese.

Blairsville tied the game in the second when first baseman Bobby Thompson stole home with Hegedus throwing from the windup.

The Grays bounced back in the third on an RBI single by right fielder Brad Appleby and an RBI double by Mori. Blairsville scored their last run of Game 7 in the third with a RBI single from center fielder Cam Livingston.

“After my first at-bat, I struck out, I noticed they were throwing me a lot of offspeed,” Mori said. “I was thinking more right side, let my hands just go to instead of trying to yank something and always be out in front. That was my approach, and it looks like it paid off.”

Mori went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Appleby was named MVP of the series. He batted .567 with nine RBIs.

“He was on a tear,” Draghi said. “Brad was the heart and soul of our lineup throughout these playoffs. It was great. He did a great job. I can't say enough about Brad.”

Tyler Handlan is a freelance writer.