South Park BMX rider takes second at world championships

For the first time in 16 years, the UCI BMX World Championship was held in the U.S., in Rock Hill, S.C., from July 23-30.

South Park junior Cameron Bramer, 16, was one of the representatives for the U.S., competing in the 20-inch class and finishing with a silver medal in the 24-inch cruiser.

The U.S. won the medal count in a landslide, finishing with 51 total medals, including 19 gold, 15 silver and 17 bronze. Second place went to France, with 12 total medals and third to Colombia, with 11. Other local riders who represented the U.S. in various gender and age divisions were Factory Black Crown teammate Tommy Bruney from Bethel Park, Gavin Statzetaki from Bentleyville, Samantha Miller from South Park and Carly Young from Monroeville.

“It meant a lot to be able to represent my country there because I know the hard work and dedication I put in to be there,” Bramer said. “I had to constantly be at the gym, always ride and just stay fit and active.”

Cameron's mother, Rhonda, is one of his biggest supporters, along with his dad Jim, who was a former rider. He helped Cameron break into riding at age 9.

“At first, as a parent you are always scared and hesitant, but in the end I had to be supportive,” Rhonda said. “A lot of it in riding is being mentally strong, so my role is to just be his biggest cheerleader.”

Cameron has 10 sponsors, including Black Crown BMX. He was appreciative from the support he got from everybody who has helped him along the way.

“My parents obviously play a major role in what I have been able to accomplish so far, from teaching me to simply just being there,” he said. “My personal trainer, Mark Sikora, has helped me a lot too by just making sure I stay in shape, physically.”

Bramer took second in the 24-inch cruiser and finished in the top 16 because of points, allowing him to compete in the semifinals after taking an early lead on the first turn in the 20-inch class race, where he was riding with a broken collar bone and broke two fingers after a wreck.

“My expectation going into every race is to win,” he said. “I maybe would have liked to have known the course a little bit more and known what to expect, but I just have to learn from it.”

“It scared me a little when he fell because he already had a broken collar bone.” Rhonda said. “I wish I could say it surprised me that he got up and was able to do six more laps, but that is just what he does; he lives for that adrenaline. I was just so proud of him.”

This was the first time Bramer qualified to compete in the event. He and his mother both said it was one of the greatest experiences being around people of so many different countries.

“For it being my first time, it was amazing see everybody and trying to just talk to them with the English that they knew,” he said. “And it is tradition to trade jerseys with the other riders from different countries, so I was able to get an Aruba and Japan jersey, which was pretty cool.”

“The experience was like none other,” Rhonda said. “All of the people were so respectful, a lot of energy and just being able to represent your country. It was all just amazing.”

The competition is slated to return to the U.S. in 2020, in Houston, Texas. It is also a gateway to the 2020 Summer Olympics, held in Tokyo. Bramer expects to have to qualify and represent the U.S. again.

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.