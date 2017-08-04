Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other Local

McCaskey, Virag are golden at Keystone Games

Jerin Steele | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 11:24 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes shortstop Jake McCaskey tracks down a throw to tag out Blackhawk's Nick Cerani in the sixth inning during 4A boys WPIAL baseball semifinal Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at North Allegheny High School.
Jason Bridge | Tribune-Review
Burrell's Luke Virag (16) attempts to track down a fly ball in right field against Keystone Oaks during their WPIAL Class AA playoff game at Fox Chapel High School on Tuesday, May 17, 2016.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes shortstop Jake McCaskey (right) tags out Blackhawk's Nick Cerani in the sixth inning during the WPIAL Class 4A semifinal Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at North Allegheny High School.

Updated 2 hours ago

Jake McCaskey and Luke Virag went to York last week to represent the West Region in baseball at the Keystone Games with a group of unfamiliar teammates.

They came home with new friends and a gold medal.

The West Region team, composed of players from the WPIAL, won gold for the second consecutive season with an 8-1 win over Lehigh Valley in the championship at the 36th annual Keystone Games on Sunday.

The Keystone Games are an amateur athletics event for participants from Pennsylvania to compete against other regions in their respective sports.

“It feels great to win a gold medal and to represent the West Region,” said Virag, a rising junior at Burrell.

Virag was an outfielder and a pitcher for the West. McCaskey, a rising senior at Deer Lakes, was slated to be an infielder, but an injury at a showcase a day before the Keystone Games started sidelined him for the tournament.

Freeport baseball coach Ed Carr was an assistant for West coach Phil McCarren.

Though unable to play, McCaskey enjoyed the experience.

“I can't say that I've been to any other tournaments where they give out a gold medal, so that was pretty cool,” McCaskey said.

Virag and McCaskey only knew a few of the players on the roster entering the tournament, but they enjoyed getting to know other players from different parts of the WPIAL.

“The only one I knew was (Raymond Chuba) from Steel Valley because we played them in our conference this year,” Virag said. “It was nice to get to see the talent and competition we have around here.”

“I only knew a few of the kids,” McCaskey said. “The rest of them I really hadn't heard of to be honest. It was cool to meet all of those kids and see what kind of talent we have in the WPIAL.”

The West went 4-0 in round-robin play before the finals at York College. Carr said Virag helped out on the mound and in the field to get the West in position to win.

“(Luke) is one of the younger kids, so he will be eligible to come back next year,” Carr said. “We were a little bit on the thin side in the outfield this year. When Jake went down, even though he's an infielder, it forced a couple of guys that we had slated for the outfield to move into the infield, so we had to have some guys step up and Luke was certainly one of them. He played really well defensively for us, and he pitched in two consecutive games and did really well. He also had a couple keys hits. He did a great job, especially for a young guy.”

McCaskey suffered an injury during the showcase for Keystone Games participants, but instead of packing up his bats and leaving, he stuck around and took in the tournament. Carr liked what he saw from McCaskey while coaching against him in the spring and learned even more about him during their time in the dugout.

“It was unfortunate that (Jake) went down, but it was a testament to the type of kid he is that he stayed up there with us all weekend knowing that he wasn't going to get any at-bats,” Carr said. He was like having another assistant coach in the dugout. He analyzes and really pays attention to the game.”

McCaskey enjoyed getting to know Carr as well and is looking forward to facing Freeport next spring when they can continue the conversation.

“(Carr is) a really great guy,” McCaskey said. “I talked to him a lot and we joked about last season and the upcoming season saying how we were going to beat each other. It was just fun to get to know him better.”

The West Region Juniors team, led by Burrell coach Mark Spohn, also won the title. Comprised of players entering their freshman or sophomore years, the team went 5-0 to claim a gold medal of its own.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.