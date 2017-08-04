McCaskey, Virag are golden at Keystone Games

Jake McCaskey and Luke Virag went to York last week to represent the West Region in baseball at the Keystone Games with a group of unfamiliar teammates.

They came home with new friends and a gold medal.

The West Region team, composed of players from the WPIAL, won gold for the second consecutive season with an 8-1 win over Lehigh Valley in the championship at the 36th annual Keystone Games on Sunday.

The Keystone Games are an amateur athletics event for participants from Pennsylvania to compete against other regions in their respective sports.

“It feels great to win a gold medal and to represent the West Region,” said Virag, a rising junior at Burrell.

Virag was an outfielder and a pitcher for the West. McCaskey, a rising senior at Deer Lakes, was slated to be an infielder, but an injury at a showcase a day before the Keystone Games started sidelined him for the tournament.

Freeport baseball coach Ed Carr was an assistant for West coach Phil McCarren.

Though unable to play, McCaskey enjoyed the experience.

“I can't say that I've been to any other tournaments where they give out a gold medal, so that was pretty cool,” McCaskey said.

Virag and McCaskey only knew a few of the players on the roster entering the tournament, but they enjoyed getting to know other players from different parts of the WPIAL.

“The only one I knew was (Raymond Chuba) from Steel Valley because we played them in our conference this year,” Virag said. “It was nice to get to see the talent and competition we have around here.”

“I only knew a few of the kids,” McCaskey said. “The rest of them I really hadn't heard of to be honest. It was cool to meet all of those kids and see what kind of talent we have in the WPIAL.”

The West went 4-0 in round-robin play before the finals at York College. Carr said Virag helped out on the mound and in the field to get the West in position to win.

“(Luke) is one of the younger kids, so he will be eligible to come back next year,” Carr said. “We were a little bit on the thin side in the outfield this year. When Jake went down, even though he's an infielder, it forced a couple of guys that we had slated for the outfield to move into the infield, so we had to have some guys step up and Luke was certainly one of them. He played really well defensively for us, and he pitched in two consecutive games and did really well. He also had a couple keys hits. He did a great job, especially for a young guy.”

McCaskey suffered an injury during the showcase for Keystone Games participants, but instead of packing up his bats and leaving, he stuck around and took in the tournament. Carr liked what he saw from McCaskey while coaching against him in the spring and learned even more about him during their time in the dugout.

“It was unfortunate that (Jake) went down, but it was a testament to the type of kid he is that he stayed up there with us all weekend knowing that he wasn't going to get any at-bats,” Carr said. He was like having another assistant coach in the dugout. He analyzes and really pays attention to the game.”

McCaskey enjoyed getting to know Carr as well and is looking forward to facing Freeport next spring when they can continue the conversation.

“(Carr is) a really great guy,” McCaskey said. “I talked to him a lot and we joked about last season and the upcoming season saying how we were going to beat each other. It was just fun to get to know him better.”

The West Region Juniors team, led by Burrell coach Mark Spohn, also won the title. Comprised of players entering their freshman or sophomore years, the team went 5-0 to claim a gold medal of its own.

