Penn Hills Track Club athletes earn national medals

After making a 16-hour trip, the Penn Hills Eagles Track Club came home with three medals from the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in Lawrence, Kan., in late July.

Amina Robinson finished second in the 1,500-meter run in the 8-and-under girls age group with a time of 5 minutes, 44.61 seconds, behind Mach 1 TC's Micah Neal (5:36.79).

Robinson also finished seventh in the 800 (3:02.88).

“I just wanted to finish the race and try my best,” Robinson said.

Robinson won the 800 (3:07.54) and 1,500 (6:05.39) at the USATF Region 2 Junior Olympic meet held July 6-9 in Brockport, N.Y.

The third medal for the Eagles came from Maceo Marshall, who finished sixth in the 200 (25.85).

Marshall won the 100 (13.21) and 200 (26.95) in the 11-12 boys age group at regionals.

“I'm happy to be able to compete at that level. I would have liked to get higher than sixth place, but I was still happy I was able to compete at that level,” Marshall said.

“In my first year, I just had the goal of making it to regionals. I just tried to keep working towards it.”

The athletes who finished in the top eight were presented with medals and denoted as an All-American.

Coach Chuck Carter was pleased with how Robinson and Marshall performed on a big stage as they raced peers from across the country.

“They went against kids from every state. They came home with some hardware, and I'm proud of that. It was an experience,” Carter said.

“For them being from the Penn Hills Eagles and coming back with three medals, I couldn't have been much prouder. They are young, and their futures are bright.”

Carter believes the medals show all the hard work put in during the spring and summer has paid off for Robinson and Marshall.

“To bring back a medal is an achievement for an amateur athlete. It's like the medal of armor that they can wear around their neck. It wasn't just making their coach proud but their parents and their community proud,” Carter said.

“They achieved something that some people think that they can never achieve. It's a lot of hard work being on that track up at Penn Hills every day, running, practicing and sacrificing their weekends from April all the way up until the end of July.”

The Penn Hills Eagles' trip to Kansas wasn't just for work. Carter wanted to make sure he was able to make it an educational trip.

The team stayed in Topeka, the state capital, and visited the capitol building as well as the African-American history museum. The team was able to enjoy the local food, including some barbecue.

“We had a great season going into the Junior Olympics. I knew any of our kids had a chance, it just depended on what kind of day mentally they had,” Carter said.

“I was proud of them that they went into a big arena at a young age but experienced mentally.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.