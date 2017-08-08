Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Norwin grad Matijevic earns all-star honor
Bill Beckner Jr. | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 11:06 p.m.
Norwin graduate JJ Matijevic was selected 75th overall by the Houston Astros in Monday's MLB Draft.

Former Norwin and Arizona slugger J.J. Matijevic was named an all-star in his first season in the minor leagues.

Matijevic, an outfielder for the Tri-City ValleyCats, will join three teammates and his coaching staff on the North Team in the New York-Penn League All-Star Game set for 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at Tri-City's home park, Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, N.Y.

Tri-City is a short-season Class A team.

Matijevic, 21, a second-round draft pick of the Houston Astros, is hitting .261 with four home runs, 23 RBIs and a team-best 10 doubles. He has played left field all summer and bats second in the ValleyCats' order.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

