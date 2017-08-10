North Allegheny's Gonzalez continues to set records

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Allegheny rising senior Mason Gonzalez may have decided to continue his swimming career with one of the top college programs in the nation, but he is not resting on his laurels.

Gonzalez, 16, of McCandless led off a relay from the Allegheny North Swim Club that set a meet record in the National Club Swimming Association Championships Aug. 1-5 in Indianapolis. The 400-meter freestyle team of Gonzalez, Jack Wright, Andrew Zhang and Rick Mihm (3 minutes, 25.57 seconds) set a national 15-16 age-group standard, as well.

The foursome (1:33.38) also broke a national age-group record in the 200 freestyle relay, in which they were second.

Individually, Gonzalez reached the “A” finals in two events, placing third in the 50 freestyle (23.22) and sixth in the 100 freestyle (51.48).

Allegheny North finished seventh of 60 men's teams.

“I was pleased with my performance, but I am always striving to do more,” said Gonzalez, the WPIAL Class AAA record holder in the boys 50- and 100-yard freestyle events.

Gonzalez, who led North Allegheny to its sixth straight WPIAL title and the PIAA crown last season, made a verbal commitment July 19 to the Stanford men's team for the 2018-19 campaign.

The Cardinal placed fifth in the NCAA championship this year and has been Pac-12 champions the past two seasons.

“For me, Stanford was the perfect combination of both athletics and academics,” said Gonzalez, who plans to study something “chemistry-related” at the Palo Alto, Calif. school.

Gonzalez, who is 6-foot-4, also considered Harvard, Princeton, North Carolina and Southern California.

“Academics was a huge part of my decision,” he said.

North Allegheny coach Patrick Wenzel, who also guides Allegheny North, believes Gonzalez made a great choice.

“Mason is not only a great swimmer, but an amazing student,” Wenzel said.

Gonzalez, whose older brother, Max, will swim for Carnegie Mellon, hopes to end his high school career by breaking the PIAA record in the 50-yard freestyle.

Gonzalez (20.05) last season shattered the WPIAL record of 20.13 set by Upper St. Clair's Ryan Dudzinski in 2015.

Dudzinski is a rising junior on the Stanford men's team.

Wright, 16, of McCandless, a rising North Allegheny junior, considers Gonzalez a role model.

“I've been swimming with Mason for about five years, and we have swam similar events in the past,” Wright said. “He has always been a great swimmer, not to mention a great teammate, friend and leader.

“I would like to be able to attend a school with a high-level, powerful swim program like Stanford.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.