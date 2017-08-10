Thomas Jefferson grad Winovich set for starting role at Michigan

Chase Winovich made a splash heard around the WPIAL during his decorated high school football career at Thomas Jefferson.

Now, he's set to dive into the national scene at the NCAA Division I level.

Winovich, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound redshirt junior, is a projected starter at defensive end on the Michigan football team.

The Wolverines' defense will be anchored by senior Maurice Hurst and redshirt junior Bryan Mone at tackle, with Winovich and sophomore Rashan Gary at the end positions.

“My Michigan football experience has been a journey like no other,” Winovich said. “I started my journey as a scrawny 205-pound linebacker, constantly getting yelled at by strength coaches for my weight. My sophomore year, I was switched to the offensive side of the ball where I tried my hand at everything from halfback to tight end. An injury in fall camp meant earning a contributing role was almost impossible. That year, I settled for a special teams role after falling to around seventh on the TE depth chart.

“That winter for bowl prep is when the light bulb turned on for me. I switched back to defense, this time to defensive end, where the plan was for me to use my speed and aggression to make plays. This is when I got serious about dieting and working out, adding about 25 pounds over a six-month period.”

Surrounded by a cast of NFL-caliber upperclassmen and renowned defensive line coach Greg Mattison helped ease Winovich's transition back to defense. He started a few games in place of injured Taco Charlton, an eventual first-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys, helping him learn how to prepare and recognize areas of improvement.

“This season, I plan on taking my game to an even higher level with that knowledge, and as a starter use my leadership role to help guide the team to be one of the best in the country,” he said.

Winovich, 22, played in all 13 games for the Wolverines last year, starting twice at defensive end. He racked up 35 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

“Obviously Chase is doing great at Michigan,” TJ coach Bill Cherpak said. “It is not surprising at all because he is a relentless worker who is driven to succeed. He has an unmatched passion for the game. I am very proud of him and eager to watch him grow and become even more successful.

“Michigan is the perfect situation for (Winovich) with the defense they run. They have allowed him to use his natural ability and taught him to become one of the best pass rushers in the nation.”

Winovich made his first start of his collegiate career last season against Central Florida, recording six tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Also in 2016, he registered a career-high seven tackles against Hawaii, and was named the team's Defensive Lineman of the Game against Maryland. He made five stops and had one sack against the Terrapins.

“My goals for this year are to set the sack record at the University of Michigan and lead our team week in and week out,” Winovich said. “A pro career has always been a dream of mine, but admittedly I only saw that as an actual reality in the past year or so. My focus now is only on the upcoming season, playing alongside my brothers, and worrying about the pro stuff after (the season).

“It's too early to make any predictions, other than we'll be prepared and ready to go for our first game against the University of Florida. Ironically, I think the strength of our team is with our youth. We are a younger team that has had to create a new identity. I think it'll actually play to our advantage. We have a lot of talent on our roster from top to bottom.”

Michigan led college football in pass defense, tackles-for-loss and third-down defense last season, and defeated Florida, 41-7, in the Citrus Bowl.

The Wolverines, who are ranked No. 9 in the coaches preseason poll, wrapped up their spring practice schedule with a cultural/educational trip April 22-30 in Rome, Italy.

Michigan finished third behind Penn State and Ohio State last year in the East Division of the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines open their 2017 conference schedule Sept. 23 at Purdue.

“The Big Ten is awesome and highly competitive,” Winovich said. “Getting a tackle at Happy Valley (Penn State) two years ago on the opening kickoff was a life highlight of mine.”

The Wolverines' home opener is Sept. 9 against Cincinnati in a nonconference matchup. Winovich said the atmosphere at what is known as the “Big House” is truly incredible.

“The only times I've ever really felt truly ‘free' in my life were when I went skydiving, and when I get a sack on someone in the ‘Big House.' The energy is absolutely electrifying. The roar of 110,000 fans behind you is like no other feeling.”

One of the selling points for the Jefferson Hills native during his recruiting process as a high school athlete was the Michigan campus, located in Ann Arbor. Students hail from all 50 states and 122 countries.

“The campus at Michigan is amazing, and the professors here are so understanding of our schedules and the time demand that football puts on us,” Winovich said. “I recommend more people from the Pittsburgh area consider going there; and the 4 1⁄ 2 hour drive, it's a lot closer than people think.”

While Winovich paid homage to Mattison, Michigan's defensive line coach, he also had adulatory words for Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines' head coach.

“Playing for Coach Harbaugh is a new experience every day,” Winovich said, “and I'm always learning from his ingenuity and his enthusiasm for the game. He is a tremendous leader in his unique way.”

Winovich played linebacker and quarterback at Thomas Jefferson, and totaled 149 tackles, 22 sacks, seven fumble recoveries and one interception on defense for his career. Offensively, he rushed for 1,031 yards and 17 touchdowns on 119 carries.

During his senior season, Winovich had 57 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries; and accounted for 1,191 yards offensively, rushing for 981 and passing for 210.

He also participated in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in 2014, and was an all-state and conference MVP selection.

Winovich avidly follows the TJ football team, and believes competing in the highly acclaimed TJ football program has enhanced his college career.

“My time at TJ was essential for my college success. I owe almost all of it to Coach Cherpak,” Winovich said. “There was a short point early in my high school career when I wasn't playing and (an) injury plagued me. Going through this with (Cherpak) as my coach was a large reason I learned to trust the process, and he is the reason I was plenty prepared to handle it when similar things happened in college.

“I've remained in contact with a few of my former TJ coaches, so I'm always texting them to hear about how the games are going. I really think this is the year we make it out of Erie (in the PIAA playoffs) and back to (the PIAA finals). Their success is definitely a bragging point for me here at Michigan. I hope to serve as an inspiration for kids that play football in the WPIAL, as those who went to my high school and played at the next level did for me.”

Winovich is a two-year letterman and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection at Michigan. He is majoring in evolutionary anthropology in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts. His hobbies include video games, yoga and, lately, playing the piano.

“It's not frequently talked about, but some of my youth coaches such as Bill Talley, Shawn Greb, Matt Betler, and my dad (Peter), all helped make my dream a reality,” Winovich said. “I'm very thankful to them.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.