Hampton grad Karger helps to coach Hong Kong women's lacrosse national team

Lacrosse has taken Jane Karger many places since her days playing club at Hampton. But she probably never dreamed it would take her to the Far East.

Karger, a 2004 Hampton graduate, recently returned from a coaching stint at the Women's World Cup for Lacrosse in England, where she served as the goalkeepers coach for the Hong Kong national team.

Since earning a scholarship to Mount St. Mary's and enjoying a successful career as a goalkeeper and team captain for the Mountaineers, Karger worked her way through the coaching ranks at UConn and Princeton before finding her first head coaching gig two years ago at Drew University in New Jersey.

It would be through these coaching connections she would find this special opportunity.

“It was kind of luck of the draw,” said Karger, who had a friend in her lacrosse coaching circle at Princeton who knew the head of the Hong Kong program. “They were looking to bring a goalkeeper specialist coach. They asked me to come down, and it ended up just being a really good fit.”

Good enough for coach Travis Taylor to ask Karger to stick around for the 2017 World Cup, along with many training sessions and events leading up to it. Karger traveled to California, Japan, Germany and Hong Kong multiple times.

“Hong Kong is a completely different place that I never thought I'd travel to,” she said. “It's also an amazing place. The program is really looking to grow the sport in the country. The enthusiasm about the growth really drew me in.”

Lacrosse is one of the world's fastest growing sports. For evidence, the 2017 World Cup featured 25 teams — six more than in the 2013 tournament in Ontario, Canada.

Hong Kong finished 1-3 in pool play but won three of its last four games en route to the finals of the Diamond (third) Division consolation bracket, where it lost a heartbreaker to Latvia, 10-9.

Karger's experience gave her an appreciation of not only the advanced resources the sport has in the Americas — the USA won gold in this tournament, and Canada took silver — but also the sacrifice others make to live out their dreams of playing it.

“They were training four days a week since September, and these are all professional women,” she said. “They are not necessarily in school. Some of them quit their jobs to be in the World Cup. I think they were really proud where they got as a country and how they represented Hong Kong. ... It was very eye-opening for me. I think I take for granted some of the opportunities that are available to me to be able to coach for a living. That's not the case in some other countries.”

The experience extended off the field, as all teams stayed in an “Olympic Village” type area where they were sectioned off in dormitories. This gave coaches and players the opportunity to learn how the sport fits into other cultures.

Karger lauded the Canadian team for scrimmaging and practicing with the Hong Kong players, but one of her best experiences was not with a national team. It was with the Haudenosaunee team, which represents the Iroquois Confederacy. Lacrosse has roots in Iroquois culture.

“It was an amazing opportunity,” Karger said. “We had the chance to speak with one of the clan leaders and talk about how lacrosse relates within their culture. Just being able to make friends from all over the world and hear how they are developing lacrosse in their country.”

Karger would like to coach on the international stage again but will enjoy down time as she turns her focus on the upcoming season with Drew, which she led to the ECAC Division III playoffs in the spring.

For now, she brings back an appreciation for the sport she hopes to share with her players.

“Just taking the Hong Kong players passion and taking that back to my program at Drew,” she said. “For me personally, it is the passion and pride when you coach or step on the field. I felt that for Hong Kong. To see the work they put in, it just kind of reignited that spark that I have this opportunity every day and I'm lucky to have it.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.