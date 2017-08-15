Tough competition helps Plum resident Blake grow his golf game

Some WPIAL golfers spend their offseason getting ready for the fall by playing a few rounds at their local course with teammates.

Tyler Blake spent his competing against top junior golfers from across the United States and beyond.

The rising Central Catholic junior and Plum resident spent the spring and summer playing in high-level golf tours. The competition not only featured some of the best American junior golfers but players from as far away as Japan and France.

“It you didn't bring your A-game, you might as well not show up,” Blake said. “It was an amazing experience playing players from around the world and learning something about their culture.”

Blake's busy spring started with a 10th-place finish at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Major Championship at Bulle Rock Golf Club in Maryland. He then played in the International Junior Golf Tour Northeast Tour Championship at Hershey Country Club, finishing tied for 19th out of 45 golfers.

He also competed in a pair of HJFT College Prep Series events. At an event at Kent State, he shot 75-76-70 to claim seventh place. At the second event at Virginia, he shot rounds of 77-81 to finish in ninth. The College Prep Series had the added stress of college coaches watching the competitors.

“The Virginia Tech coach followed us around watching at UVA,” Blake said. “Being able to play in college someday would be a high achievement. I practice six days a week. I would love to be able to compete at a Division I college somewhere that I would also have a good academic life.”

Blake wrapped up the summer by playing in the Tri-State PGA Junior Golf Tour. Competing in the 15-16 age division, he had three wins, two second-place finishes and two third-place finishes.

With the strong showing, Blake finished with enough points to be named TSPGA Player of the Year for his division. In the nine events for the tour, his average score was 74.

“In the first tournament, I had a solid win with a (4-under-par 86),” Blake said. “That helped me build so much confidence. I felt like no one could stop me.”

It is a list of impressive accomplishments for a player who has been dedicated for the sport only for the last two years. His dad introduced him to the sport when he was 8, but Blake already was involved in baseball, basketball and lacrosse and lost interest. But six years later, Blake was reintroduced to golf and has been playing since.

Blake said during a typical spring or summer week, in addition to practicing and playing six days a week, he is caddying at Oakmont Country Club on the seventh day. He also spends time training during the winter.

All of the work has helped Blake continue to grow physically and mentally.

“Last year, I would do something and get mad,” Blake said. “And that would last one or two holes. But now I have learned to grind it out and grown in my mental game.”

Blake will turn his attention to the high school season. Central Catholic won the WPIAL and PIAA team championships last season. Despite a few graduations, Blake said the Vikings should have the talent to be a contender again.

“Our team is solid,” Blake said. “We lost three seniors, but we have a lot of power. There are a lot of good teams out there. But I think if we show up and play the way we can, I think we can repeat.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.