Plum softball clinic benefits future Mustangs
Michael Love | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Members of the Plum softball team and youth athletes at the Plum softball clinic.

The past shared a softball field with the future earlier this month at an inaugural softball clinic hosted by the David Andrew Oravetz Memorial Foundation and the Plum High School softball program.

Nearly three dozen local softball players ages 6 to 13 received instruction from volunteers who included Plum coaches, travel team coaches and past high school and college softball players, some who played on the Plum team.

Clinic officials said the turnout for the clinic was better than expected.

Players had the chance to improve their skills in the areas of fielding, pitching, base running and hitting.

The two days of instruction included fellowship during a picnic lunch and the fun of a pickup softball game.

For the past players, including the Plum alumni, the two days were a reunion of sorts. Many played softball together on travel teams and competed against each other as high school players. A lot of them have remained friends.

The D.A.O. Memorial Foundation was founded by Stella Oravetz in memory of her husband, David Oravetz, who died from brain cancer in 2015.

The foundation's mission is to provide financial planning and assistance as well as other needed support for terminally ill people and their families.

The goal is to allow these people and their families to focus on their treatment regimen while spending as much time as they can together.

Plans are moving forward to raise funds through a golf outing and other events.

For more information on the D.A.O. Foundation, visit DAOmemorial.org/.

