Youth football returns to Arnold, New Kensington with Twin City Vikings

Take a Sunday afternoon drive past Valley's Memorial Stadium this fall, and it's easy to notice the black and gold is back.

After nearly two years since their last youth football game, the cities of Arnold and New Kensington can embrace the Twin-City Vikings youth football organization as it embarks in its inaugural season.

“It's a great thing to have,” said Twin-City Vikings president Christine Wright. “It gives the kids structure. It gives the kids knowledge, and (school) grades are very important. It also gives them a sense of responsibility and to just have fun.”

The Twin-City Vikings will play in the PAC 6 Youth Football League alongside teams from Greensburg, South Greensburg, Hempfield, Jeannette, Latrobe, Pitcairn and Unity Township.

Twin City is made up of three teams: the Warriors (ages 11-12), the Spoilers (9-10), and the Shields (6-8).

The Shields won't don helmets or pads as they play flag football. The primary goal with the Shields is to create good habits, build a solid foundation and learn the nuances of football.

“With a year off, you can see that people missed a good thing, and people took it for granted but not in a bad way,” said Jeris Price, who not only coaches the Warriors but also oversees the organization's coaching staffs. “You can see the desire of the people when there's no football, and you can see the sadness in their eyes and in (hear it) in their voices.”

With help from the Valley athletic department and community leaders, Twin City started as a grassroots effort. Wright and her husband, Eric, drove around in their black GMC Terrain SUV, loaded it with kids and shuttled them to Memorial Stadium for practices. That was in June.

Since then, Twin City has grown to more than 40 players and has moved practices to Roy A. Hunt Elementary School's football field.

“It's been very positive,” Wright said. “(Parents) started coming to watch us practice, and then they joined our kids. The parents have been outstanding.”

Price, who played on Valley's 1991 WPIAL Class AAA runner-up team, said getting the kids on the same page and teaching the playbook has been almost seamless. With the start of the regular season approaching, Price said he pulls from his childhood coaches like Kiski Area coach Sam Albert and Valley coach Muzzy Colosimo. Price played under Albert when the Vikings made the trip to Three Rivers Stadium to face Blackhawk in the 1991 WPIAL championship game.

Price also said he and his staff have been trained by the NFL's Head's Up Player Safety Program and are qualified to teach the new techniques in tackling and blocking.

At the flag football level, Price and his coaches are teaching everything from footwork to blocking.

“In flag, you can still block properly,” Price said. “You can still fire out (of your stance) and overcome that fear of the other person. (We teach) how to win, how to lose properly and how to listen to the coaches. We're teaching them the importance of relying on their teammates, and these kids understand that.”

Twin City will travel to Latrobe's Memorial Field on Aug. 23 for a 6:30 p.m. scrimmage before opening the season Sept. 10 at South Greensburg.

“We could always use more kids,” Wright said. “I am going to send a flyer out to the schools on the first day of school on (Aug.) 24 to see if we can get more kids.”

