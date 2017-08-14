Latrobe grad Allison LaDuke key to St. Francis (Pa.) women's soccer team's quest for NEC repeat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When recruiting players to the St. Francis (Pa.) women's soccer team, coach Brenda van Stralen never tells them what position they will fill. Van Stralen wants her players to be open-minded and flexible because her plans for them could change.

That was never more evident than with senior Allison LaDuke.

Recruited as a midfielder out of Latrobe, LaDuke spent part of her freshman season playing there before moving to forward. Between her freshman and sophomore seasons, she recorded seven goals and four assists, making the Northeast Conference All-Freshman team in 2014.

But last season, Van Stralen thought a change was needed. She wanted the speedy LaDuke anchoring the defense from the center back position.

LaDuke didn't score any goals, but she helped the Red Flash achieve a bigger one. St. Francis won the NEC title — its third since 2010 — behind a defense that shut out all three opponents in the tournament.

“It was an interesting switch,” said LaDuke, who, in July, was selected as a team captain for the second consecutive season. “I was kind of all over the place in the beginning (of my career). I'm just happy to be on the field wherever the team needs me. It was what the team needed, and I think it worked well.”

Van Stralen knew it was risky to move LaDuke to the other end of the field. It was a drastic switch to go from the attacking mindset of a forward to the more conservative approach of a defender.

Fortunately for LaDuke, Van Stralen and assistant Alecia McNiff played center back in their heyday and were able to pass on their knowledge.

“My philosophy is to play the best players and fit them into the best position they can play,” Van Stralen said. “We were in need of a center back. … She definitely had the speed to do it, and we took the time to teach her the position.

“She played better than expected.”

The fact she didn't record a point last season didn't seem to bother LaDuke. Now, she said, she strives for a different type of recognition, the kind that comes with keeping the opponent off the scoreboard.

The NEC took notice, voting her to the all-conference first team, the first such honor of her collegiate career.

But LaDuke shouldn't get too comfortable in her new role. Van Stralen — true to her no-position-set-in-stone approach — will make changes that likely include moving LaDuke to outside back.

The switch might be surprising considering the reigning NEC champions are returning 10 of their 11 starters. LaDuke, however, takes it in stride.

“I just try to stay positive with it,” she said. “I think being versatile is something I strive for.”

She also has the opportunity to strive for another NEC title. Van Stralen calls this team potentially “the strongest team we've had in St. Francis history.” The Red Flash were picked first in the NEC preseason poll released Monday.

While winning another NEC championship is on the team's to-do list, LaDuke said the Red Flash have bigger dreams, like advancing further in the NCAA Tournament. St. Francis was eliminated in the first round last fall by Georgetown, which reached the Final Four.

The players' desire for a more successful postseason, LaDuke said, won't change — no matter how often their positions do.

“I think that's definitely our ultimate goal is to see how far we can make it (in the NCAA),” she said. “It looks like we're the underdogs, but we have a really solid team.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.