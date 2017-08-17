Katie Miller grabs third state amateur title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After her quarterfinal match didn't make it past 11 holes the previous day in a rather painless 9 & 7 win, Katie Miller faced more taxing matches in the semifinals and final Thursday at the Pennsylvania State Women's Golf Association Amateur.

But Miller, a Hempfield and North Carolina graduate, used championship experience to capture her third state amateur title.

Miller held off Katrin Wolfe of Windber Country Club, 2 & 1, in the morning before returning in the afternoon to dispatch Samantha Staudt of Applewood Country Club, 4 & 3, at West Shore Country Club in Camp Hill.

Miller, playing out of Ligonier Country Club, was the top seed this week after shooting 73 in the stroke-play round of the championship flight.

Her last amateur title came in 2015 at Sewickley Heights Golf Club. She also won in 2007.

Miller, 32, was a three-time PIAA champion at Hempfield and a two-time all-ACC player at UNC.

She tried the professional circuit (LPGA Futures Tour) for two years (2009-10) before relinquishing her amateur status three years ago. She has become a household name in the U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball event.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.