Other Local

Katie Miller grabs third state amateur title

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
Hempfield grad Katie Miller won the Pennsylvania State Women’s Golf Association Amateur on Aug. 17, 2017, at West Shore Country Club in Camp Hill.
Submitted
Hempfield grad Katie Miller won the Pennsylvania State Women's Golf Association Amateur on Aug. 17, 2017, at West Shore Country Club in Camp Hill.

Updated 55 minutes ago

After her quarterfinal match didn't make it past 11 holes the previous day in a rather painless 9 & 7 win, Katie Miller faced more taxing matches in the semifinals and final Thursday at the Pennsylvania State Women's Golf Association Amateur.

But Miller, a Hempfield and North Carolina graduate, used championship experience to capture her third state amateur title.

Miller held off Katrin Wolfe of Windber Country Club, 2 & 1, in the morning before returning in the afternoon to dispatch Samantha Staudt of Applewood Country Club, 4 & 3, at West Shore Country Club in Camp Hill.

Miller, playing out of Ligonier Country Club, was the top seed this week after shooting 73 in the stroke-play round of the championship flight.

Her last amateur title came in 2015 at Sewickley Heights Golf Club. She also won in 2007.

Miller, 32, was a three-time PIAA champion at Hempfield and a two-time all-ACC player at UNC.

She tried the professional circuit (LPGA Futures Tour) for two years (2009-10) before relinquishing her amateur status three years ago. She has become a household name in the U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball event.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

