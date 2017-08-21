Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn Township youth earns MVP honors at elite tournament

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Hannah Allen of the Pittsburgh Power was named World Series MVP
Hannah Allen of the Pittsburgh Power was named World Series MVP
Members of the Pittsburgh Power softball team include, in front, bat girl, Sara Whipkey; in middle, from left, Alaina Whipkey, Hannah Allen, Olivia Stauffer, Katie Sullivan, Mackenzie Favero; in back, Emma Kyle, Cameron Murphy, Mia Ryan, Payton Junker, Alexis Hrivnak, Amelia Herzer, Delaney Haller
Members of the Pittsburgh Power softball team include, in front, bat girl, Sara Whipkey; in middle, from left, Alaina Whipkey, Hannah Allen, Olivia Stauffer, Katie Sullivan, Mackenzie Favero; in back, Emma Kyle, Cameron Murphy, Mia Ryan, Payton Junker, Alexis Hrivnak, Amelia Herzer, Delaney Haller
Hannah Allen of the Pittsburgh Power was named World Series MVP
Hannah Allen of the Pittsburgh Power was named World Series MVP

A 13-year-old Penn Township girl earned the top individual honor in the United States Specialty Sports Association Eastern World Series Fast Pitch softball girls 12-and-under open national championship tournament in July in Salisbury, Md.

Hannah Allen was named tournament Most Valuable Player after leading the Pittsburgh Power 12U Sullivan team to the title.

In 10 games, she batted .564 and had three singles and 13 doubles. A center fielder, she made many fine catches, including one that denied the Empire State Huskies, who finished second, a game-winning grand slam.

Pittsburgh Power 12U Sullivan was one of 65 teams.

Shannon Sullivan, who coaches the squad bearing her name, was not surprised by Allen's performance.

“She's a good team player,” Sullivan said, adding Allen batted fourth in the order. “She picks the team up.”

Allen, who is 5-foot-5, said she was happy the team did well.

The award, she said, was the biggest she has won.

Pittsburgh Power 12U Sullivan, the Pennsylvania champion, went 10-0 in the tournament and 30-0 overall in the USSSA. It was the second year Allen made it to nationals with 12U Sullivan, which is based in Cranberry, and her third total.

She played for the Harrison City Heat in the girls 10-and-under open competition in 2015.

Allen, who is entering eighth grade at Penn-Trafford, hopes to compete in college one day.

In the offseason, she said, she plans to work on her hitting to cut down on ground balls.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

