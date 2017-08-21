Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other Local

Smith brothers earn spots on Team USA

Staff Report | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Franklin Regional's Jared Smith from Pennsylvania Shotokan Karate Club lands a kick during the national semifinals in July 2017.
Submitted
Franklin Regional's Jared Smith from Pennsylvania Shotokan Karate Club lands a punch during the national semifinals in July 2017.
Pennsylvania Shotokan Karate Club and Franklin Regional student-athletes Jared and Riley Smith both earned spots on Team USA during the USA National Championships that were held in Greenville, S.C., last month.

Along with the Smith brothers, Lequay Willis and Samantha Kelly also made Team USA. Willis will be traveling with Jared and Riley to Buenos Aires, Argentina this week to compete in the Junior Pan American Championships.

This is the third year in a row for Jared Smith to make Team USA, and Riley Smith will be making his second appearance after earning silver in 2015.

PSKC chief instructor Dustin Baldis also will be traveling with Team USA as a coach.

Overall, the Pennsylvania Shotokan Karate Club won 25 medals during the national championships, the only national karate championships recognized by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Other PSKC athletes winning gold medals were Caroline Tressler, Daniel Oldak, Alex Schmidt, AJ Schmidt and Judd Schmidt.

